He doesn’t have the matinee idol looks of his peer Mammootty, who keeps a tight check on his diet. Instead, it’s his impish smile, his refusal to take himself too seriously, and his uncanny ability to transform into a character the moment the camera switches on that set him apart. He is a creative chameleon, a genius at work. As he accepted the golden medallion, stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Ashutosh Gowarikar all stood in applause.