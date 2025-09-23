Kerala's beloved 'lalettan' is a cultural juggernaut who eclipses everyone on screen
Dubai: Every Malayali out there felt a reflected pride seeing their beloved Lalettan collect his Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award in an august ceremony in New Delhi. He was met with a standing ovation.
After acting in more than 350 films across four decades, he has proven that there is no role he cannot conquer. From his wicked debut as a villain in Manjil Virinja Pookkal, he never looked back.
He doesn’t have the matinee idol looks of his peer Mammootty, who keeps a tight check on his diet. Instead, it’s his impish smile, his refusal to take himself too seriously, and his uncanny ability to transform into a character the moment the camera switches on that set him apart. He is a creative chameleon, a genius at work. As he accepted the golden medallion, stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Ashutosh Gowarikar all stood in applause.
Few actors can claim to have played such a universal gamut of roles. Whether it’s the cheeky, unemployed young man in Chithram who agrees to play a fake husband to a wealthy woman, or the gifted Carnatic singer in Bharatham, whose jealous elder brother resents his talent—Mohanlal has nailed thrillers, family dramas, and action films like no one else. His smile, swagger, and gait all point to a cultural juggernaut, a force of nature. On screen, he effortlessly eclipses others—not because they are lacking, but because no one can outshine Lalettan.
I’ve interviewed him several times in the past. He gave me my career-defining interview when he dismissed MeToo as a fad. Yet, he never held a grudge. He didn’t boycott me, unlike a certain Bollywood superstar who, I’m told, throws fits over a bad review of his questionable romances. Mohanlal showed far more grace. Yes, he was reserved with me after that explosive exchange, but eventually thawed. For him, craft always outweighed any gaffe or patriarchal misstep.
Today, as he takes home the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, I want every Malayali—and even those outside Kerala—to watch a film from his rich repertoire. Start with Kireedam, a poignant father-son drama about a young man drawn into violence when gangsters abuse him. Or, if you want something lighter, go for Chithram, a laugh-out-loud comedy of errors.
When 'Drishyam' director Jeethu Joseph compared him to water—saying he is a born actor who can take the shape of anything he’s poured into—I believed him. Watching Mohanlal in action is watching a consummate master at work. And today, he made us proud for choosing to entertain us for over four decades and owned the cliche - 'lalettan is an emotion'.
