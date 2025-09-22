Now, the third chapter is poised to raise the stakes.

“The script is written. Drishyam 2 was totally different from the first part, and people loved that scripting pattern. Now they are expecting something even greater. Drishyam 3 is also totally different from one and two. There are some common elements across the trilogy, but the narrative pattern is different. We’ll most probably start rolling by September 22nd.”

At the heart of it all is Mohanlal, whom Jeethu describes as a once-in-a-generation talent.

“He’s a born actor. You give him anything, he’s like water — he will take the shape of that bottle. Of course, age limits certain roles, but otherwise, if the script is good, he will always deliver more than you expect.”

With the country’s top cinematic honour now in his hands, Mohanlal’s return to Georgekutty couldn’t be better timed. As Jeethu prepares to roll the cameras, all eyes will once again be on the small-town man who outsmarted the system — and on the star who continues to redefine Indian cinema.

Why Drishyam endures: At its core, the franchise taps into universal themes of fear, family, and survival. Georgekutty’s story resonates because it asks a simple yet profound question: how far will an ordinary man go to protect his loved ones? Layered with suspense, moral ambiguity, and unexpected twists, the films speak across cultures and languages, which explains why Drishyam has not only broken records in Malayalam cinema but also inspired multiple remakes across India and beyond.