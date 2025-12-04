Bhanupriya was among the most celebrated actresses of the 1980s and 1990s, starring in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi films. She rose to fame with her debut in 1983 and quickly became known for her powerful screen presence. Her performances in films such as “Swarnakamalam,” “Sitaara,” “Aararo Aariraro,” “Anveshana,” “Bamma Maata Bangaaru Baata,” “Rajashilpi,” and “Kamaladalam” remain some of her finest works. Her combination of elegance, emotional depth and classical dance training set her apart in an era dominated by strong female leads.

Dubai: Veteran actress Bhanupriya, one of South Indian cinema’s most graceful performers, has opened up about her long battle with memory loss — a condition she says began after the death of her husband. The revelation, made in an interview referenced by The Indian Express, has stirred deep emotion among fans who remember her not only for her expressive acting but also for her mastery of classical dance.

Her collaborations read like a list of South Indian cinema’s biggest names. She starred opposite Mohanlal in “Aararo Aariraro” and “Kamaladalam,” where her dance sequences became iconic. With Mammootty, she shared the screen in films that highlighted her sensitivity and dramatic range. In Tamil cinema, she worked alongside legends such as Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Prabhu, and Sathyaraj, delivering standout performances in films like “Maranam” and “Thalapathi.” In Telugu films, she was one of the most sought-after actresses opposite stars like Nagarjuna, Venkatesh, Chiranjeevi, and Balakrishna, particularly admired for her roles in “Sitaara,” “Swarnakamalam”, and “Anveshana.”

However, behind the glamorous career was a deeply personal struggle. According to The Indian Express, Bhanupriya revealed that after her husband passed away, she began forgetting even the things she once loved most. She admitted she could no longer remember intricate dance steps and often forgot dialogues during filming. During a 2022 shoot, she reportedly froze before the camera, unable to recall her lines when the director called “action.” This experience marked the beginning of her gradual withdrawal from acting and dance.

Today, she lives a quiet life away from the film industry. Her openness about memory loss has sparked an outpouring of support from fans and colleagues who remember her as one of Indian cinema’s most gifted performers. Her story stands as a reminder of the unseen emotional battles artists face — and a celebration of a career that continues to inspire millions.

