Rajinikanth turns 75: A look at the ‘rags-to-riches’ rise of the Indian superstar

Rajinikanth’s 1999 classic Padayappa returns to cinemas in a remastered 4K release

Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
As superstar Rajinikanth marked his 75th birthday on Friday, celebrations poured in from across the film industry and beyond, reaffirming his unmatched place in Indian cinema
IANS

To mark the occasion, the team of Jailer 2, produced by Sun Pictures, shared a special video from the film’s sets. Director Nelson and cinematographer Vijay Kartik Kannan were seen joining Rajinikanth in cutting a birthday cake.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role.
