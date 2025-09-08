Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth set to reunite on screen after 46 years

Lokesh Kanagaraj is likely to direct the much-awaited Tamil movie starring the legends
In what promises to be a historic moment in Indian cinema, Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth have confirmed that they will share the screen once again after an extraordinary 46-year gap. The two cinematic legends, who last appeared together in the 1978 Tamil film “Raja Krishnappa”, are set to collaborate on a new movie that is already creating a massive buzz across the nation.
The duo, whose legendary status in the Tamil film industry is unparalleled, have been part of several iconic films together in the past, including Apoorva Ragangal, Moondru Mudichu, Avargal, and Pathinaru Vayathinilele. Their on-screen chemistry has been a highlight of Tamil cinema, and their reunion is sure to be a treat for fans who have long waited for this moment.
Kamal Haasan confirmed the long-standing rumour at a recent award function, where he officially revealed the much-anticipated collaboration with Rajinikanth. Although details about the project remain scarce, sources hint that Lokesh Kanagaraj is likely to direct the long-awaited Tamil film of the legends.
The partnership between Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth extends beyond their immense acting prowess. Their mutual respect and camaraderie have been well-documented over the years, adding another layer of anticipation to this historic reunion. Having both dominated the Tamil film industry for decades, their collaboration is expected to create waves among both fans and critics alike.
As fans eagerly await more details, one thing is sure: the announcement of this movie will be one of the most talked-about events in Indian cinema. With two of the biggest icons of Tamil cinema coming together, this film is already shaping up to be one of the most eagerly awaited releases in recent memory.
