No government is immortal, says Kamal Haasan in Parliament debut

Actor and MNM president champions federalism, culture, and constitutional values

Balaram Menon
MNM MP Kamal Haasan speaks in Rajya Sabha in New Delhi on Wednesday.
Sansad TV/ANI

Indian actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) President Kamal Haasan delivered his maiden speech in the Rajya Sabha (Upper house of the Parliament) on Wednesday during the Budget session’s debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address. Hailing from Tamil Nadu, Haasan reflected on his journey from cinema to Parliament and thanked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for his support.

“Many doors open for people from different fields to enter this House, and my door opened through cinema,” he said. Haasan recalled how films introduced him to Tamil history while also revealing gaps between reality and the Constitution’s vision of India as a true union of states.

Honouring legacy and language

Haasan spoke of the influence of social reformers and leaders like Periyar, C.N. Annadurai, and Mahatma Gandhi on his thinking, language, and politics. He highlighted Annadurai’s teachings on defending language, culture, and rights. “I was introduced to Tamil by C.N. Annadurai, who taught us to confront any invasion on our language, our culture, and our rights,” he said.

Democracy, power, and the youth

In a reflective moment, Haasan stressed the importance of putting people above power. “This democratic juggernaut will roll over differences, but should never roll over people. We will not allow it,” he said. He reminded lawmakers that authority is temporary: “No government is immortal. No government in history has achieved permanency, and none ever will.

Addressing the younger generation, he added, “The children are watching, Gen Z is watching. Please let them grow up alongside a growing, progressive democracy. Then at least tomorrow will be ours.”

A cinematic voice in parliament

Haasan’s speech, delivered amid ongoing debates on issues including the India-US trade deal, drew applause across party lines. Elected to the Rajya Sabha last July, he represents Tamil Nadu alongside the DMK and its allies. As MNM’s floor leader, he used his address to champion federalism, cultural preservation, and constitutional fidelity—offering a rare mix of art and advocacy in Parliament.

- With inputs from IANS

