Actress Vishnupriya's father found dead in Kodaikanal; Police investigate possible foul play

Reports claim five tourists are being questioned over the tragic death and man hunt is on

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
1 MIN READ
Dubai: The father of Malayalam and Tamil actress Vishnupriya, Suryanarayanan, was found dead under suspicious circumstances at his bungalow in Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu.

According to a report published on The New Indian Express, Suryanarayanan’s body was discovered bound to a chair with his face taped.

The tragedy came to light after neighbours alerted authorities when they noticed something amiss at the property. Initial investigations suggest he may have been restrained before his death, raising suspicions of foul play.

Police sources said five tourists who had reportedly stayed at the bungalow shortly before the incident are being traced for questioning. A manhunt has been launched to locate them as part of the investigation. CCTV footage from nearby areas is being examined to identify their movements and establish a timeline of events.

Officials also revealed that Suryanarayanan was alone at the bungalow at the time of the incident. There were no immediate signs of forced entry, which has led investigators to consider the possibility that he may have known the people who were last with him.

A post-mortem examination has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death. Police have not ruled out any angle, including robbery or personal enmity, and have registered a case while continuing their probe.

Vishnupriya has not made a public statement yet, and the family is said to be in shock following the incident.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
