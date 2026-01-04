Ex-boyfriend flees to India after woman's murder in Columbia
A 27-year-old woman of Indian origin was found dead in her ex-boyfriend’s apartment in Columbia, South Carolina, US. Her ex, who had reported her missing on Jan 2, reportedly flew to India the same day, reports Fox 5.
When he made the report 26-year-old Arjun Sharma said he had last seen her on Dec 31 at his flat. On January 3, the police launched a probe. They got a search warrant for Sharma’s home, where they found Nikitha Godishala dead and bearing a number of stab wounds. Investigators said they believe Godishala was killed shortly after 7pm on Dec. 31.
Police have obtained an arrest warrant charging Sharma with first- and second-degree murder. And a search is on for Sharma. A motive has not been determined.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox