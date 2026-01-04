GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 21°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Americas

Indian-origin woman found dead in Columbia: Ex-boyfriend wanted for murder

Ex-boyfriend flees to India after woman's murder in Columbia

Last updated:
Karishma H. Nandkeolyar, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
Nikitha Godishala
Nikitha Godishala
Instagram

A 27-year-old woman of Indian origin was found dead in her ex-boyfriend’s apartment in Columbia, South Carolina, US. Her ex, who had reported her missing on Jan 2, reportedly flew to India the same day, reports Fox 5.

When he made the report 26-year-old Arjun Sharma said he had last seen her on Dec 31 at his flat. On January 3, the police launched a probe. They got a search warrant for Sharma’s home, where they found Nikitha Godishala dead and bearing a number of stab wounds. Investigators said they believe Godishala was killed shortly after 7pm on Dec. 31.

Police have obtained an arrest warrant charging Sharma with first- and second-degree murder. And a search is on for Sharma. A motive has not been determined.

Karishma H. Nandkeolyar
Karishma H. NandkeolyarAssistant Online Editor
Karishma Nandkeolyar is a lifestyle and entertainment journalist with a lifelong love for storytelling — she wrote her first “book” at age six and has been chasing the next sentence ever since. Known for her sharp wit, thoughtful takes, and ability to find the humor in just about anything, she covers everything from celebrity culture and internet trends to everyday lifestyle moments that make you go, “Same.” Her work blends insight with a conversational tone that feels like catching up with your cleverest friend — if your friend also had a deadline and a latte in hand. Off-duty, Karishma is a proud dog mom who fully believes her pup has a personality worth documenting, and yes, she does narrate those inner monologues out loud. Whether she’s writing features, curating content, or crafting the perfect headline, Karishma brings curiosity, creativity, and just the right amount of sarcasm to the mix.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Hotels collage

11 luxury hotels opening in 2026

8m read
All of Us Are Dead is a South Korean horror series with 12 episodes, streaming on Netflix.

K-Drama Rewind, All of Us Are Dead: Rage of the bullied

4m read
DJ Warras

Tributes pour in for popular South African DJ

1m read
File photo: India Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump

US lawmakers push to scrap 50% tariffs on India

3m read