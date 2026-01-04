When he made the report 26-year-old Arjun Sharma said he had last seen her on Dec 31 at his flat. On January 3, the police launched a probe. They got a search warrant for Sharma’s home, where they found Nikitha Godishala dead and bearing a number of stab wounds. Investigators said they believe Godishala was killed shortly after 7pm on Dec. 31.

