Shocking twist: Newlywed bride walks out just 20 minutes after wedding in India

The bizarre incident sparked a five-hour council meeting, ending the marriage

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Wedding ends abruptly as bride walks out minutes after reaching in-laws’ home
Wedding ends abruptly as bride walks out minutes after reaching in-laws’ home
iStock

In an unusual incident in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, a newlywed bride refused to stay with her husband barely 20 minutes after arriving at her in-laws’ home, triggering a five-hour village council meeting that ultimately dissolved the marriage, according to media reports.

No police case filed

The matter, reported by The Times of India, was briefly escalated to Dial 112, but no formal complaint was filed. Local police confirmed the issue came to their notice but was resolved privately through a panchayat. “Both parties separated by mutual consent in the panchayat itself,” a police official said. The incident has since sparked widespread discussion in the region.

Wedding and arrival at in-laws’ home

The wedding was held on November 25 at a marriage hall in Deoria, featuring traditional rituals.

The following morning, during customary welcome ceremonies, the bride stepped out of her room just 20 minutes after arriving and insisted on calling her parents. She declared that she would not live with her husband, surprising both families.

Attempts to persuade the bride fail

Relatives from both sides tried to convince her to stay, but she remained firm in her decision. Her family, upon arriving, cited alleged unfriendly behaviour from the in-laws, but the bride did not budge.

Five-hour panchayat resolves the issue

As the situation escalated, a local panchayat convened at noon on 26 November. Over five hours, villagers and family members attempted mediation, but reconciliation proved impossible.

A written agreement was eventually signed stating that the couple would separate by mutual choice and were free to remarry in the future. All wedding gifts and exchanged items were returned, and the bride left with her family by 6 pm.

Groom’s family speaks out

Family members from the groom’s side later expressed disappointment, saying everything had appeared normal before the wedding and the sudden decision caused significant embarrassment in front of relatives and neighbours.

They added that there was “no point in going to the police” once the bride made up her mind.

The marriage had been arranged six months earlier, and the couple had completed all rituals the previous night. The abrupt turn of events the next day left both families stunned and the local community talking.

