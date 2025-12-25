Teacher shot dead inside Aligarh Muslim University campus in Uttar Pradesh

According to media reports, Danish stepped out for his routine evening walk after dinner along with two colleagues. The incident took place around 8.50pm near the canteen behind the Maulana Azad Library, an area that usually remains busy during evening hours.

The victim has been identified as Rao Danish Ali, a former AMU student who had been teaching at the university-run ABK High School for the past 11 years.

A 43-year-old school teacher was shot dead inside the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) campus in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday night, sparking fear and outrage at one of India’s most prominent educational institutions.

Danish collapsed on the spot and was rushed to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College by university staff and locals. Doctors declared him dead on arrival. News of the shooting spread quickly, triggering panic among students and staff living on campus.

When they reached near the canteen, two masked men arrived on a two-wheeler and stopped the group. The attackers allegedly threatened them at gunpoint before opening fire on Danish. He was shot at least three times, including twice in the head. The assailants fled the scene immediately after the attack.

Local police teams, along with a dog squad and forensic experts, were deployed to the spot to examine the scene and collect evidence. Officers are scanning CCTV footage from the campus and nearby areas to identify the attackers and track their escape route.

Confirming the incident, AMU Proctor Mohd Wasim Ali said the university received information about the shooting around 9pm. “We were informed that a teacher from ABK School had been shot near the library and taken to the medical college. Sadly, he did not survive,” he said.

