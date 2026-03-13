Philippines to observe Eid Al Fitr holiday on March 20

The announcement has been made during a grand iftar gathering at the presidential palace, where Philippine president Ferdinand Marcos Jr. joined members of the Muslim community and officials to break the fast and reaffirm "the government’s respect for the traditions and contributions of Muslim Filipinos".

Dubai: The Philippines has declared Friday, March 20, as a regular holiday nationwide in observance of Eid Al Fitr, the Islamic festival marking the end of Ramadan.

Eid Al Fitr is one of the two major Islamic holidays and is celebrated by Muslims globally.

The palace has noted that the declaration acknowledges the importance of Eid Al Fitr, which concludes the month-long observance of prayer, fasting, reflection, and charity.

"Joining the President are officials from the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) and other government officials, highlighting the shared commitment of the BARMM and the administration to unity, inclusivity, and lasting peace," said the Presidential Communications Office.

Meanwhile, Marcos hosted a grand iftar at the presidential palace to hold "an evening of reflection, connection, and shared blessings among Muslims and non-Muslims".

Moreover, the government has extended its greetings to Muslim communities in the Philippines and around the world as they prepare to celebrate Eid with their families.

