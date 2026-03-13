GOLD/FOREX
Philippines to observe Eid Al Fitr holiday on March 20

Marcos highlights unity and recognition of Muslim Filipinos

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. hosts the "Grand Iftar 2026" at the Heroes hall in Malacañan Palace on March 12, 2026
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. hosts the "Grand Iftar 2026" at the Heroes hall in Malacañan Palace on March 12, 2026

Facebook / Presidential Communications Office﻿
Facebook / Presidential Communications Office﻿

Dubai: The Philippines has declared Friday, March 20, as a regular holiday nationwide in observance of Eid Al Fitr, the Islamic festival marking the end of Ramadan.

The announcement has been made during a grand iftar gathering at the presidential palace, where Philippine president Ferdinand Marcos Jr. joined members of the Muslim community and officials to break the fast and reaffirm "the government’s respect for the traditions and contributions of Muslim Filipinos".

Religious celebration

The palace has noted that the declaration acknowledges the importance of Eid Al Fitr, which concludes the month-long observance of prayer, fasting, reflection, and charity.

Eid Al Fitr is one of the two major Islamic holidays and is celebrated by Muslims globally.

Grand iftar

Meanwhile, Marcos hosted a grand iftar at the presidential palace to hold "an evening of reflection, connection, and shared blessings among Muslims and non-Muslims".

"Joining the President are officials from the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) and other government officials, highlighting the shared commitment of the BARMM and the administration to unity, inclusivity, and lasting peace," said the Presidential Communications Office.

Moreover, the government has extended its greetings to Muslim communities in the Philippines and around the world as they prepare to celebrate Eid with their families.

Eid Al Fitr is widely observed with communal prayers, festive meals, and charitable giving, marking the end of the holy month.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
