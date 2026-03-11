Oman announces Eid Al Fitr holiday from March 19 to 23

Work will resume on March 24 following the conclusion of the holiday period
Dubai: Oman has officially announced the Eid Al-Fitr holiday for employees across both the public and private sectors, with the break scheduled from March 19 to 23, 2026, according to an official announcement.
Authorities confirmed that work will resume on March 24 following the conclusion of the holiday period.
The extended break will enable families across the Sultanate to come together to mark one of the most important religious occasions in the Islamic calendar.
Eid Al Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, is traditionally observed with special morning prayers, family visits, charitable giving, and festive meals.
The occasion also celebrates values of compassion, social solidarity and gratitude following a month of fasting from dawn to sunset.
Astronomical projections indicate that Ramadan this year is expected to complete 30 days in most countries, making Eid Al Fitr most likely to fall on Friday, 20 March, subject to the official moon-sighting announcement.
However, Oman had earlier confirmed that Thursday, 19 February 2026, would mark the first day of Ramadan in the Sultanate, while several other Gulf countries began fasting on Wednesday, 18 February.
This difference means that if Eid is confirmed on Friday across the region, Oman would have observed 29 days of fasting, while countries that began Ramadan a day earlier would complete the full 30 days.
As is customary, the final determination will depend on the official sighting of the Shawwal crescent moon by the relevant religious authorities.