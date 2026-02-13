When will UAE moon-sighting committee meet to confirm Ramadan 2026?

Religious scholars and astronomers to convene after Maghreb prayer for crescent sighting
Dubai: Each year, the start of Ramadan in the UAE is determined not by a fixed calendar date, but by the sighting of the crescent moon.
But how does the process work and what is expected for 2026?
The UAE’s moon-sighting committee is expected to meet on Tuesday evening, February 17, 2026, which corresponds to the 29th day of Sha’ban 1447 AH. (Click here for Ramadan prayer timings)
The meeting takes place after Maghreb prayer. Senior religious scholars, astronomers, and high-ranking officials gather to review observational reports submitted from across the country.
The committee combines traditional testimony-based sighting with modern astronomical tools, including telescopes and scientific calculations. The official announcement is made later that evening.
The Islamic calendar is lunar, meaning each month begins with the appearance of a new crescent.
Because lunar months are either 29 or 30 days long, authorities attempt to sight the moon on the 29th day of the current month. If the crescent is visible that evening, the next day marks the start of the new month, in this case, Ramadan.
If it is not visible, the current month completes 30 days.
February 17 is therefore not arbitrary. It is the 29th day of Sha’ban, the month preceding Ramadan.
Astronomers say visibility on February 17 is highly unlikely.
International Astronomical Center, based in Abu Dhabi, has indicated that the crescent will be either impossible or extremely difficult to see anywhere in the Arab or Islamic world on that evening.
According to calculations:
In the UAE, the moon will set roughly one minute before sunset.
In Riyadh, it will set about 42 seconds before sunset.
In Cairo, it will set only two minutes after sunset.
Even in more favourable locations, the moon’s angular separation from the sun will remain below recognised visibility thresholds such as the Danjon limit.
In practical terms, this alignment makes visual confirmation, whether by the naked eye, telescope or advanced imaging, scientifically implausible.
If the moon is not sighted on February 17, Sha’ban will complete 30 days, and Ramadan will begin the following day.
That would make Wednesday, February 18 the final day of Sha’ban, and Thursday, February 19, 2026, the first day of Ramadan in the UAE.
For countries that require confirmed visual sighting, this outcome is the most likely scenario.
Elsewhere, some nations incorporate astronomical calculations more directly into their determinations, which can occasionally result in slight regional variations.
Oman has already become the first Arab country to formally confirm the start date. Its main crescent-sighting committee announced that Wednesday, February 18 will complete Sha’ban, and that Ramadan will begin on Thursday, February 19, 2026.
Omani authorities said astronomical data showed the moon would set before or with the sun across all governorates on February 17, rendering sighting impossible, and stated that reports contradicting established scientific facts would not be accepted.
If Ramadan begins on February 19 and completes 29 days, Eid Al Fitr would fall on Friday, March 20, 2026. If the month extends to 30 days, Eid would be observed on Saturday, March 21. As with the start of Ramadan, the exact date will depend on the sighting of the Shawwal crescent at the end of the month.