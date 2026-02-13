GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 28°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Ramadan

When will UAE moon-sighting committee meet to confirm Ramadan 2026?

Religious scholars and astronomers to convene after Maghreb prayer for crescent sighting

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
3 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
When will UAE moon-sighting committee meet to confirm Ramadan 2026?
X / WAM

Dubai: Each year, the start of Ramadan in the UAE is determined not by a fixed calendar date, but by the sighting of the crescent moon.

But how does the process work and what is expected for 2026?

The UAE’s moon-sighting committee is expected to meet on Tuesday evening, February 17, 2026, which corresponds to the 29th day of Sha’ban 1447 AH. (Click here for Ramadan prayer timings)

The meeting takes place after Maghreb prayer. Senior religious scholars, astronomers, and high-ranking officials gather to review observational reports submitted from across the country.

The committee combines traditional testimony-based sighting with modern astronomical tools, including telescopes and scientific calculations. The official announcement is made later that evening.

Why February 17?

The Islamic calendar is lunar, meaning each month begins with the appearance of a new crescent.

Because lunar months are either 29 or 30 days long, authorities attempt to sight the moon on the 29th day of the current month. If the crescent is visible that evening, the next day marks the start of the new month, in this case, Ramadan.

If it is not visible, the current month completes 30 days.

February 17 is therefore not arbitrary. It is the 29th day of Sha’ban, the month preceding Ramadan.

Will the crescent be visible this year?

Astronomers say visibility on February 17 is highly unlikely.

International Astronomical Center, based in Abu Dhabi, has indicated that the crescent will be either impossible or extremely difficult to see anywhere in the Arab or Islamic world on that evening.

According to calculations:

  • In the UAE, the moon will set roughly one minute before sunset.

  • In Riyadh, it will set about 42 seconds before sunset.

  • In Cairo, it will set only two minutes after sunset.

  • Even in more favourable locations, the moon’s angular separation from the sun will remain below recognised visibility thresholds such as the Danjon limit.

In practical terms, this alignment makes visual confirmation, whether by the naked eye, telescope or advanced imaging, scientifically implausible.

What happens if the crescent is not seen?

If the moon is not sighted on February 17, Sha’ban will complete 30 days, and Ramadan will begin the following day.

That would make Wednesday, February 18 the final day of Sha’ban, and Thursday, February 19, 2026, the first day of Ramadan in the UAE.

For countries that require confirmed visual sighting, this outcome is the most likely scenario.

Elsewhere, some nations incorporate astronomical calculations more directly into their determinations, which can occasionally result in slight regional variations.

Oman moves first

Oman has already become the first Arab country to formally confirm the start date. Its main crescent-sighting committee announced that Wednesday, February 18 will complete Sha’ban, and that Ramadan will begin on Thursday, February 19, 2026.

Omani authorities said astronomical data showed the moon would set before or with the sun across all governorates on February 17, rendering sighting impossible, and stated that reports contradicting established scientific facts would not be accepted.

When will Eid Al Fitr be?

If Ramadan begins on February 19 and completes 29 days, Eid Al Fitr would fall on Friday, March 20, 2026. If the month extends to 30 days, Eid would be observed on Saturday, March 21. As with the start of Ramadan, the exact date will depend on the sighting of the Shawwal crescent at the end of the month.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More
Related Topics:
Ramadan

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The official date in UAE will be confirmed after the traditional crescent moon sighting.

Ramadan: Which countries have confirmed first day?

4m read
Pakistan Ramadan

When is the first day of Ramadan 2026 in Pakistan?

2m read
The crescent of Ramadan is sought after sunset on the 29th day of Sha’ban, the month preceding Ramadan, by directing observation towards the western horizon.

How the UAE determines first day of Ramadan each year

3m read
Ramadan date still subject to moon sighting, but Dubai authorities say February 18 is the most likely first day.

Shaaban crescent due Sunday; Ramadan countdown begins

1m read