GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

UAE announces remote learning for public schools on Friday during Ramadan

Ministry of Education announces initiative

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
School bus
School bus
Gulf News archives

Dubai: The Ministry of Education has announced the continuation of its “Ramadan with Family” initiative for government school students, allowing remote learning on Fridays during the holy month for the second consecutive year.

The programme is designed to give pupils more time with their families while maintaining academic continuity, aligning school schedules with the social and spiritual rhythms of Ramadan.

Under the initiative, students in public schools will study from home at the end of each school week, supporting family engagement and reducing commuting time during the fasting period.

The ministry said the measure forms part of broader Ramadan adjustments to the school calendar, aimed at balancing educational requirements with students’ wellbeing and family life.

Education authorities have previously said flexible arrangements during Ramadan help improve student focus and support household routines throughout the month.

A comprehensive guidance handbook will be issued, containing integrated educational and enrichment activities drawn from the curriculum, aimed at supporting students’ academic progress, reinforcing the values of the holy month, and strengthening their family and community engagement.

Teaching and educational staff will continue to be present in schools on Fridays. Students will be given the option to attend in person, provided that parents or guardians are responsible for transporting the student to and from school.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

A drone shot shows officers dispatched to Thomas S. Wootton High School in Rockville, a suburb of Washington, DC. The suspect was identified and arrested near the school shortly after, the department said.

Student shot in a US high school, suspect in custody

1m read
Sharjah limits private school hours during Ramadan

Sharjah limits private school hours during Ramadan

1m read
Are office and school hours shorter during Ramadan?

Are office and school hours shorter during Ramadan?

2m read
How much school time will students have this Ramadan?

How much school time will students have this Ramadan?

2m read