Ministry of Education announces initiative
Dubai: The Ministry of Education has announced the continuation of its “Ramadan with Family” initiative for government school students, allowing remote learning on Fridays during the holy month for the second consecutive year.
The programme is designed to give pupils more time with their families while maintaining academic continuity, aligning school schedules with the social and spiritual rhythms of Ramadan.
Under the initiative, students in public schools will study from home at the end of each school week, supporting family engagement and reducing commuting time during the fasting period.
The ministry said the measure forms part of broader Ramadan adjustments to the school calendar, aimed at balancing educational requirements with students’ wellbeing and family life.
Education authorities have previously said flexible arrangements during Ramadan help improve student focus and support household routines throughout the month.
A comprehensive guidance handbook will be issued, containing integrated educational and enrichment activities drawn from the curriculum, aimed at supporting students’ academic progress, reinforcing the values of the holy month, and strengthening their family and community engagement.
Teaching and educational staff will continue to be present in schools on Fridays. Students will be given the option to attend in person, provided that parents or guardians are responsible for transporting the student to and from school.