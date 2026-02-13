GOLD/FOREX
Dubai Civil Defence contains Ras Al Khor warehouse fire within one hour

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
Dubai: Dubai Civil Defence teams contained a warehouse fire in the Ras Al Khor industrial area within an hour on Friday, authorities told Gulf News.

Firefighters, supported by robotic firefighting equipment, arrived at the scene within minutes after receiving the alert and swiftly brought the blaze under control.

According to officials, the operations room received a report at 1.23pm  about a fire at a warehouse in Ras Al Khor. Fire crews from Nad Al Sheba Fire Station were immediately dispatched as first responders.

Teams reached the site at 1.26pm — a response time of four minutes — and found a warehouse fire that was later classified as moderate.

At 2.28pm, the field commander confirmed that the blaze had been contained, with cooling operations carried out to prevent any reignition.

No injuries were reported. Dubai Civil Defence spokesperson said the site will be handed over to the concerned authorities after cooling procedures are completed, in line with approved safety protocols.

