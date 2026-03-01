GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Emergencies

Sharjah warehouse fire contained, no injuries reported

Civil defence teams extinguish warehouse fire in Industrial Zone 8; no injuries reported

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor and Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Sharjah warehouse fire contained, no injuries reported
Supplied

Sharjah Civil Defence teams on Sunday brought a warehouse fire under control in Industrial Area 8, authorities confirmed, with no injuries reported.

The blaze broke out at a facility storing electrical appliances and automotive spare parts, prompting an immediate emergency response after authorities received the alert.

The fire, believed to have been caused by an electrical short circuit, was quickly extinguished. Preliminary inspections confirmed no other hazards were present. Specialised teams carried out cooling operations to eliminate remaining hotspots and prevent reignition.

While the warehouse sustained material damage, the rapid response prevented a larger incident. Sharjah Civil Defence urged warehouse operators to adhere to safety regulations, maintain electrical systems, regularly test fire alarms, and avoid overloaded circuits.

Authorities confirmed the situation is stable, with follow-up procedures ongoing to ensure the site is fully safe. Officials praised the efficiency of the emergency response, highlighting the readiness and rapid action of civil defence teams in protecting lives and property.

Related Topics:
Sharjah

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Marhaba Auctions: Buy 1 car, win 10 free cars

Marhaba Auctions: Buy 1 car, win 10 free cars

2m read
Dubai-Sharjah routes hit by heavy morning traffic delays.

Rush-hour crashes trigger heavy morning commute delays

2m read
Brave UAE man's quick thinking averts major disaster

Brave UAE man's quick thinking averts major disaster

2m read
Suppliers briefed on Hassantuk readiness, EN/UL certification adn safety rules.

Abu Dhabi holds fire safety workshop for suppliers

1m read