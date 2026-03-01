Sharjah warehouse fire contained, no injuries reported

Civil defence teams extinguish warehouse fire in Industrial Zone 8; no injuries reported
Sharjah Civil Defence teams on Sunday brought a warehouse fire under control in Industrial Area 8, authorities confirmed, with no injuries reported.
The blaze broke out at a facility storing electrical appliances and automotive spare parts, prompting an immediate emergency response after authorities received the alert.
The fire, believed to have been caused by an electrical short circuit, was quickly extinguished. Preliminary inspections confirmed no other hazards were present. Specialised teams carried out cooling operations to eliminate remaining hotspots and prevent reignition.
While the warehouse sustained material damage, the rapid response prevented a larger incident. Sharjah Civil Defence urged warehouse operators to adhere to safety regulations, maintain electrical systems, regularly test fire alarms, and avoid overloaded circuits.
Authorities confirmed the situation is stable, with follow-up procedures ongoing to ensure the site is fully safe. Officials praised the efficiency of the emergency response, highlighting the readiness and rapid action of civil defence teams in protecting lives and property.