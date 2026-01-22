Sharjah ramps up daily inspections to prevent industrial fires and hazards

Inspections target warehouses, workshops to ensure alarms, wiring and storage rules comply
The Sharjah civil defence authority continues to carry out its field inspection campaigns across various industrial areas in the emirate, as part of its ongoing efforts to protect lives and property and to enhance preventive preparedness within industrial and commercial facilities.
The ongoing campaign includes inspections of auto spare parts warehouses, maintenance workshops, and storage facilities handling flammable materials. Inspection teams are verifying compliance with approved fire prevention and safety requirements, ensuring the readiness of firefighting and alarm systems, the safety of electrical installations, and adherence to safe storage practices for hazardous and sensitive materials.
These efforts form an extension of the authority’s continuous inspection plans, with daily and surprise visits intensified across a number of facilities and warehouses throughout the emirate’s industrial zones. This integrated approach balances on-site monitoring with targeted awareness initiatives aimed at workers and facility operators.
Through these inspection tours, the authority seeks to strengthen the concept of shared responsibility between government entities, facility owners, and employees by raising awareness of occupational safety requirements and emphasizing the importance of adhering to preventive guidelines.
Brigadier Yousef Obaid Harmoul Al Shamsi, director general of the Sharjah civil defence authority, affirmed that intensifying field visits aligns with the directives of the wise leadership, which places human safety at the forefront of national priorities. He noted that the authority operates according to a strategic plan that ensures rapid response and high operational efficiency in addressing various types of risks.
Brigadier Al Shamsi said “Through these campaigns, we aim to build a sustainable safety culture within work environments and emphasize that prevention is a collective responsibility requiring cooperation from all stakeholders. Inspection is not merely about identifying violations; rather, it is a proactive step that contributes to correcting unsafe behaviors and strengthening best safety practices at worksites.”
He further explained that the authority relies on an advanced system of regulatory tools and smart technologies that enable field teams to assess facility readiness in a short time and with a high level of accuracy. This approach supports the identification of improvement priorities and the optimal allocation of resources toward facilities most in need of development.
He added that field data collected during inspections is analysed periodically to support training and awareness plans, helping to establish a sustainable preventive environment capable of anticipating risks before they occur.
Brigadier Al Shamsi also called upon owners of industrial and commercial establishments to cooperate fully with inspection teams and to regard the implementation of safety and prevention requirements as an integral part of their national and professional responsibility toward society.
The Sharjah civil defence authority places great importance on strengthening partnerships with various economic sectors across the emirate. The authority transforms the outcomes of field visits into developmental programs aimed at enhancing workforce efficiency in industrial sites and equipping employees with the necessary skills to respond effectively to emergency situations.
In addition, the authority conducts a series of training courses and awareness workshops targeting workers, technicians, and supervisors, reaffirming the importance of compliance with safety standards in the workplace and promoting a culture of preventive awareness within the industrial community. These efforts align with international best practices in civil defence, life protection, and property safety.
