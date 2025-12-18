Sharjah Civil Defense steps up readiness ahead of rainy season

Community awareness campaigns launched to ensure swift response during emergencies
Sharjah: The Sharjah Civil Defence Authority has ramped up its preparedness for the upcoming rainy season, stepping up field operations and activating proactive response plans to ensure quick handling of emergency calls.
The move includes reinforcing the readiness of teams and equipment, as well as launching intensified community awareness campaigns to promote safety and prevention measures.
The authority stressed that coordination with relevant government agencies continues to ensure seamless response across all areas of the emirate during periods of unstable weather. Residents have been urged to follow safety guidelines and cooperate with civil defence teams to protect lives and property.
For emergencies, call 997.
