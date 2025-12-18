GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Weather

Dubai Police deploy 22 rescue teams ahead of rain and unstable weather

The teams are equipped with hydraulic lifting equipment, cutters and saws

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
Also, marine rescue teams are on full alert, patrolling coastal areas and valleys around the clock
Also, marine rescue teams are on full alert, patrolling coastal areas and valleys around the clock

Dubai: Dubai Police have announced full readiness to tackle emergencies as unstable weather approaches, with a wide deployment of land and marine rescue teams across the emirate.

Colonel Khalid Al Hammadi, Director of the Search and Rescue Department at the General Department of Transport and Rescue, said teams are stationed at 22 strategic locations—13 land points, including Hatta, and nine marine points along Dubai’s coastline. The move is aimed at ensuring rapid response to any incidents arising from changing weather conditions.

He added that land rescue teams are equipped with 4x4 vehicles, rescue trucks, and advanced tools such as hydraulic lifting equipment, cutters, saws, and other modern rescue technologies. A total of 120 cranes, in coordination with Emirates Auction, are also ready to assist in emergency operations that require heavy lifting.

Meanwhile, marine rescue teams are on full alert, patrolling coastal areas and valleys around the clock. They are supported by specialised rescue boats, jet skis, trained lifeguards, and professional divers, prepared to handle a range of maritime emergencies.

Colonel Al Hammadi urged the public to follow official safety instructions and updates issued by Dubai Police and other government authorities. He reminded residents to call 999 in emergencies and provide clear location details to facilitate swift response.

“We wish everyone safety and security during the expected weather conditions,” he said.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

First 3-year fixed service fees for this Dubai property

First 3-year fixed service fees for this Dubai property

1m read
Fadi Nwilati, President of Dubai PropTech Group.

Dubai PropTech Group celebrates year of innovation

3m read
No evidence was found that any genuine financial consideration had been paid for the transfer.

Dh97m land transfer voided in firm's bankruptcy case

2m read
The family claimed that the dispute should be handled by the Rental Disputes Center because the arrangement resembled a tenancy agreement

Family refuses to pay Dubai hotel bill after 2-yr stay

2m read