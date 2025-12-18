Dubai Police deploy 22 rescue teams ahead of rain and unstable weather

The teams are equipped with hydraulic lifting equipment, cutters and saws
Dubai: Dubai Police have announced full readiness to tackle emergencies as unstable weather approaches, with a wide deployment of land and marine rescue teams across the emirate.
Colonel Khalid Al Hammadi, Director of the Search and Rescue Department at the General Department of Transport and Rescue, said teams are stationed at 22 strategic locations—13 land points, including Hatta, and nine marine points along Dubai’s coastline. The move is aimed at ensuring rapid response to any incidents arising from changing weather conditions.
He added that land rescue teams are equipped with 4x4 vehicles, rescue trucks, and advanced tools such as hydraulic lifting equipment, cutters, saws, and other modern rescue technologies. A total of 120 cranes, in coordination with Emirates Auction, are also ready to assist in emergency operations that require heavy lifting.
Meanwhile, marine rescue teams are on full alert, patrolling coastal areas and valleys around the clock. They are supported by specialised rescue boats, jet skis, trained lifeguards, and professional divers, prepared to handle a range of maritime emergencies.
Colonel Al Hammadi urged the public to follow official safety instructions and updates issued by Dubai Police and other government authorities. He reminded residents to call 999 in emergencies and provide clear location details to facilitate swift response.
“We wish everyone safety and security during the expected weather conditions,” he said.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox