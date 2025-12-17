Weather forecast Dubai: Unstable conditions expected until Friday

Emirate is likely to see periods of rainfall of varying intensity across different areas
Dubai: Dubai is set to experience unstable weather conditions from Wednesday to Friday, with authorities warning of intermittent rainfall, strong winds and reduced visibility, according to the Dubai Government Media Office.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, the office said the emirate is likely to see periods of rainfall of varying intensity across different areas.
Wind speeds are expected to fluctuate and may reach up to 65 kilometres per hour, raising dust and sand and leading to reduced horizontal visibility in some locations.
Sea conditions are forecast to range from light to moderate, with waves expected to rise to as much as nine feet in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, the statement said.
The Dubai Government Media Office issued a series of safety guidelines, urging residents and visitors to avoid valleys and areas where water may accumulate during rainfall, stay away from mountainous regions, and refrain from going to sea. Motorists were advised to drive with caution, reduce speed and remain alert to changing road conditions.
It also stressed the importance of relying on official and trusted sources for information, and of following updates issued by relevant government entities as weather conditions evolve.
Emergency contact numbers were reiterated for public use if needed: Dubai Civil Defence (997), Ambulance services (998), Dubai Police (999), Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (991), Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (800 9090), Dubai Municipality (800 900), and Dubai Health Authority (800 60).
