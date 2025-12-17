Sheikh Hamdan's Instagram alert: Rainy days ahead for Dubai
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, took to Instagram to caution people just as the Emirates prepares for a few rainy days.
In Insta reels on Wednesday, he zoomed in on rain-heavy clouds that moved slowly above sand dunes. In the next story, he shared a weather map showing the movement of clouds over the next few days.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecast rainfall, duststorms, and shifting winds over the next few days owing to a deep low-pressure system moving across the Arabian Peninsula.
The natural phenomenon, said NCM earlier in the day, would begin in the western regions and reach Abu Dhabi by late Thursday night.
In Dubai, we will feel the effects by Friday as will the northern regions, Al Ain, and eastern parts of the UAE.
Residents should brace for a period of heightened instability that will impact travel, outdoor activities, and daily commutes, it added.
Various authorities, including Dubai Police, have issued warnings and notes to caution drivers.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox