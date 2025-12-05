Video: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed attends Zayed Military University graduation ceremony

Distinguished group described as guardians of tomorrow, the UAE’s shield on land, sea, air
Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, attended the graduation ceremony of the second cohort of officer cadets at Zayed Military University in Abu Dhabi on December 4.
In a post shared on his X handle @HamdanMohammed, His Highness extended heartfelt congratulations to the graduates and their families on this significant milestone.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed described the cohort as a distinguished group of men and women who regard knowledge as their armour and service to the nation as their greatest honour.
He emphasised the role of these cadets as the guardians of tomorrow and the UAE’s shield on land, sea, and air.
He highlighted how, under the visionary leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE’s defence system continues to advance steadily.
The event underscores the UAE’s commitment to developing a robust cadre of military leaders equipped to safeguard the nation’s future.
Zayed Military University, a key institution in the Emirates’ defence education framework, plays a pivotal role in nurturing talent through rigorous training and academic excellence.
Sheikh Hamdan’s presence at the ceremony reflects his ongoing dedication to the UAE’s security apparatus, where he serves as Minister of Defence Affairs and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council.
His message resonates with the values of discipline, patriotism, and innovation that define the UAE's military ethos.
