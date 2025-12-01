GOLD/FOREX
UAE’s progress rooted in strong foundations: Sheikh Hamdan

Says the nation’s values, ambition, and people-first vision continue to drive progress

Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council,
Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, has said the UAE’s achievements since 1971 are the result of strong foundations laid at the nation’s birth. These foundations, he noted, reflect the values instilled by the Founding Fathers and continue to fuel the country’s ambition.

As the UAE marks the 54th Eid Al Etihad (UAE National Day), Sheikh Hamdan extended his warm wishes to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates. He also congratulated the people of the UAE on the national occasion.

People at the heart of national development

Sheikh Hamdan said the UAE has always placed human progress at the core of its development strategies and plans. From the early years of the Union to the present day, the country has continued to invest in its people by prioritising education, innovation, and quality of life.

He highlighted ongoing projects aimed at ensuring the best standards of living for citizens, residents, and visitors. The UAE’s efforts, he added, reflect its belief that progress depends on creativity, openness to ideas, and collaboration with the world to adopt the best global practices.

These principles are key to achieving the goals of ‘We the UAE 2031’, which seeks to build one of the world’s most prosperous societies, strengthen the nation’s position as a knowledge-driven economy, deepen international partnerships, and raise government performance to world-class levels.

A global partner for peace and progress

Reflecting on the country’s international role, Sheikh Hamdan said the UAE has long been an active contributor to global development. Over the past five decades, it has helped shape a more stable and prosperous region through its balanced diplomacy and commitment to peace.

He noted that the UAE remains one of the world’s leading providers of development aid, always ready to support friendly nations in times of need. The country’s positions on regional and international issues, he said, are guided by an unwavering belief in peace, security, and cooperation as the foundations of a better future.

A forward-looking vision for the next chapter

Sheikh Hamdan noted that the UAE’s balanced approach and forward-looking vision have strengthened global confidence in the country as a partner capable of advancing sustainable development regionally and internationally while reinforcing its status as a hub for investment, talent and innovation.

Sheikh Hamdan emphasised that, by continuing to invest in the future, foster innovation, and build strategic partnerships across key sectors including trade, technology, AI, and space exploration, the UAE is shaping a new chapter of prosperity guided by an unshakeable commitment to human advancement, and enduring values that command global respect.

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
