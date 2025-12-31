Sheikh Hamdan reflects on 2025 with heartfelt video, welcomes 2026

Beyond adventure and travel, the Crown Prince's deep affection for animals shines through consistently in his posts. From his renowned equestrian pursuits to his compassionate interactions with camels, falcons, and rescue dogs like Grace, his content reflects a genuine bond with both domestic and wild creatures. Whether sharing moments from his stables, encounters with gazelles and elephants, or tender scenes with doves in the desert, Sheikh Hamdan demonstrates an enduring commitment to animal welfare and a profound respect for the natural world.