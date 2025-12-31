Sheikh Hamdan reflects on 2025 with heartfelt video, welcomes 2026

From skydiving and French Alps trips to family moments, Sheikh Hamdan recalls 2025
Dubai: As the calendar turns from 2025 to 2026, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, marks the occasion by sharing a touching compilation of his most cherished moments from the past year.
Through his widely-followed social media presence, he offered followers an intimate glimpse into the experiences that defined his 2025.
The New Year's Eve post, captioned simply "2025 soon 2026," featured a video montage that wove together precious family scenes and personal milestones. Among the highlights were heartwarming moments with his young twins, Sheikh Rashid and Sheikha Shaikha, as well as touching interludes showing the children alongside their grandfather, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The compilation served both as a nostalgic look back and an optimistic message welcoming the year ahead.
Sheikh Hamdan has cultivated a distinctive social media presence through his Instagram account @faz3, where he regularly connects with millions of followers by sharing snapshots from his life. His feed captures a diverse range of experiences that reveal both his public duties and private passions. The year's memories included exhilarating moments skydiving with SkydiveDubai, scenic adventures on the slopes of Courchevel in the French Alps, one of the world's premier ski destinations, and cultural experiences during travels to Uzbekistan with loved ones.
Beyond adventure and travel, the Crown Prince's deep affection for animals shines through consistently in his posts. From his renowned equestrian pursuits to his compassionate interactions with camels, falcons, and rescue dogs like Grace, his content reflects a genuine bond with both domestic and wild creatures. Whether sharing moments from his stables, encounters with gazelles and elephants, or tender scenes with doves in the desert, Sheikh Hamdan demonstrates an enduring commitment to animal welfare and a profound respect for the natural world.
As 2025 draws to a close and 2026 begins, the Crown Prince's reflective video serves as both a celebration of the year's blessings and an expression of hope for the future, inviting his global audience to share in the optimism of a fresh start.
