Sheikh Hamdan marks son Mohammed's birthday with a journey through time

He shared a montage on Instagram with a simple caption,'Happy birthday Mohammed'

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, known the world over as Fazza, marked a deeply personal milestone today as he celebrated his son Mohammed's third birthday. To honour the occasion, he shared a montage on Instagram with a simple caption: "Happy birthday Mohammed."

The video is a beautifully crafted journey through time, opening with the fragile, precious moments of a newborn's first days and unfolding into the bright, lively world of a curious toddler. Soft light, tiny hands, and quiet joy fill every frame, capturing not just the passing of time, but the magic woven into each stage of a child's early life.

Among its most touching moments are clips of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, tenderly holding his grandchild.

Mohammed was born on February 25, 2023, with Fazza announcing his arrival through an Instagram Story accompanied by a heartwarming image of a pair of hands gently cradling the newborn's tiny feet. The post swept across social media in an instant, drawing an outpouring of congratulations, prayers, and warm wishes from followers, citizens, and residents alike.

Mohammed is Sheikh Hamdan's third child, the younger brother to twins Sheikh Rashid and Sheikha Shaikha, born on May 20, 2021. The family has since welcomed a fourth child, a baby girl named Sheikha Hind, whose arrival Hamdan announced via Instagram Stories on March 2025.

