Ajman issues new decree setting fees and deposits for rental dispute cases

Measure clarifies rental case fees, streamlining landlord-tenant dispute handling
Dubai: Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, has issued Emiri Decree No. (2) of 2026 regulating fees for lawsuits and applications submitted to the Rental Disputes Settlement Centre in the emirate.
Under the decree, the centre will collect prescribed fees for the registration and filing of cases and related applications. The measure is intended to clarify financial procedures governing rental litigation and streamline the handling of disputes between landlords and tenants.
The decision introduces a Dh1,000 security deposit to be paid by an appellant in specific circumstances.
The deposit applies when the challenged ruling falls within the final jurisdiction of the Primary Rental Committee and the appeal is based on alleged violations of jurisdictional rules relating to public order, or on claims of invalidity in the ruling or in procedures that affected the judgment.
The Case Management Office will not accept an appeal unless proof of payment of the deposit is provided. The amount will be confiscated if the court rules that the appeal is inadmissible.
The decree also sets a Dh2,000 deposit for filing a petition for reconsideration. This amount will be refunded if the petition is accepted but forfeited if it is deemed inadmissible, rejected or otherwise not allowed.
In addition, the decision outlines the mechanism for collecting fines related to rental violations. The Rental Disputes Settlement Centre will be responsible for collecting imposed fines, and the Municipality and Planning Department will not be permitted to collect fines again for the same violations.
The decree repeals previous legislation concerning judicial fees for rental disputes in Ajman, although certain provisions will remain in force temporarily until new regulations and implementing decisions are issued to replace them.