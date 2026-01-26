GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 21°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

Ajman Ruler issues law establishing Rental Dispute Resolution Centre

New centre to replace rental disputes committee and fast-track landlord-tenant cases

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
His Highness Sheikh Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi.
His Highness Sheikh Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi.
WAM

His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has issued Law No. 1 of 2026 establishing the Rental Dispute Resolution Centre in the emirate, replacing the existing Rental Disputes Committee.

The new law aims to strengthen the legislative framework regulating landlord–tenant relations, while reinforcing the principles of justice and ensuring the swift resolution of rental disputes.

Under the law, the centre will serve as a specialised judicial body responsible for settling disputes between landlords and tenants through clear and defined procedures aligned with approved legal and judicial best practices.

The legislation seeks to enhance efficiency and transparency in resolving rental cases, safeguard the rights of all parties, support stability in the real estate sector, and strengthen Ajman’s investment environment.

The centre will have jurisdiction over rental disputes related to properties located across the emirate, including those within free zones. It will also work to accelerate litigation procedures to ensure prompt justice and contribute to social and economic stability for stakeholders in Ajman’s property leasing sector.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
Show More
Related Topics:
Ajman

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Road to shut from January 20 for expansion works between Falcon Towers and Gulfa Bridge; motorists urged to follow diversions

UAE motorists alert: 3-month road closure announced

1m read
Funeral prayers for Al Nuaimi family members performed

Funeral prayers for Al Nuaimi family members performed

1m read
His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman

Eid Al Etihad marks enduring legacy: Ajman Ruler

2m read
His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman

Ajman Ruler: Commemoration Day a great source of pride

2m read