New centre to replace rental disputes committee and fast-track landlord-tenant cases
His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has issued Law No. 1 of 2026 establishing the Rental Dispute Resolution Centre in the emirate, replacing the existing Rental Disputes Committee.
The new law aims to strengthen the legislative framework regulating landlord–tenant relations, while reinforcing the principles of justice and ensuring the swift resolution of rental disputes.
Under the law, the centre will serve as a specialised judicial body responsible for settling disputes between landlords and tenants through clear and defined procedures aligned with approved legal and judicial best practices.
The legislation seeks to enhance efficiency and transparency in resolving rental cases, safeguard the rights of all parties, support stability in the real estate sector, and strengthen Ajman’s investment environment.
The centre will have jurisdiction over rental disputes related to properties located across the emirate, including those within free zones. It will also work to accelerate litigation procedures to ensure prompt justice and contribute to social and economic stability for stakeholders in Ajman’s property leasing sector.
