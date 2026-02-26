GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Transport

Watch: Ajman launches AI vehicle inspection lane, done in 7 minutes

Inspection time cut from 20 minutes to 7 with automated AI scanning system

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Smart system scans cars automatically and sends certificate to your phone instantly.
Smart system scans cars automatically and sends certificate to your phone instantly.
Pexels

Vehicle technical inspections in Ajman now take just seven minutes — down from 20 — following the launch of a new AI-powered smart inspection lane that has reduced procedures by 50 per cent.

The initiative, introduced by Ajman Police General Headquarters, comes in line with the UAE Cabinet’s drive to eliminate bureaucracy in government services and expand the use of artificial intelligence to enhance efficiency and service delivery.

Major Ali bin Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Head of the Vehicles Licensing Section, said the smart lane has transformed the inspection process by cutting the number of steps from nine to four and removing manual data entry, which previously required additional time and effort.

Under the new system, motorists no longer need to exit their vehicles during inspection. AI-enabled cameras automatically scan licence plates and retrieve vehicle and owner information directly into the system. Payments are completed through approved smart channels, while inspection certificates are issued electronically via a link sent directly to customers’ mobile phones.

Al Nuaimi said the automation has improved data accuracy, accelerated transaction completion and significantly enhanced the overall customer experience, contributing to higher satisfaction levels among service users.

He added that the project aligns with Ajman Police’s vision to deliver proactive, smart services that meet community expectations and strengthen government performance. The force will continue adopting innovative digital solutions to support the UAE’s smart transformation agenda and provide faster, easier and more reliable services that enhance public trust.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Remote work Fridays for Ajman employees this Ramadan

Remote work Fridays for Ajman employees this Ramadan

1m read
Ajman Police dept achieves 99% customer satisfaction

Ajman Police dept achieves 99% customer satisfaction

2m read
Ajman Ruler orders tuition refund for dead student

Ajman Ruler orders tuition refund for dead student

2m read
His Highness Sheikh Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi.

New law brings efficiency to Ajman’s rental sector

1m read