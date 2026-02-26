Watch: Ajman launches AI vehicle inspection lane, done in 7 minutes

Inspection time cut from 20 minutes to 7 with automated AI scanning system
Vehicle technical inspections in Ajman now take just seven minutes — down from 20 — following the launch of a new AI-powered smart inspection lane that has reduced procedures by 50 per cent.
The initiative, introduced by Ajman Police General Headquarters, comes in line with the UAE Cabinet’s drive to eliminate bureaucracy in government services and expand the use of artificial intelligence to enhance efficiency and service delivery.
Major Ali bin Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Head of the Vehicles Licensing Section, said the smart lane has transformed the inspection process by cutting the number of steps from nine to four and removing manual data entry, which previously required additional time and effort.
Under the new system, motorists no longer need to exit their vehicles during inspection. AI-enabled cameras automatically scan licence plates and retrieve vehicle and owner information directly into the system. Payments are completed through approved smart channels, while inspection certificates are issued electronically via a link sent directly to customers’ mobile phones.
Al Nuaimi said the automation has improved data accuracy, accelerated transaction completion and significantly enhanced the overall customer experience, contributing to higher satisfaction levels among service users.
He added that the project aligns with Ajman Police’s vision to deliver proactive, smart services that meet community expectations and strengthen government performance. The force will continue adopting innovative digital solutions to support the UAE’s smart transformation agenda and provide faster, easier and more reliable services that enhance public trust.