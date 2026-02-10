Fujairah Police hit 99.46% electronic reporting rate

Milestone reflects strong public uptake of smart services and faster digital policing
Fujairah Police have achieved a major milestone in digital transformation, with 99.46 per cent of police reports now submitted through electronic channels, reflecting the efficiency of smart systems and growing public confidence in digital services.
The achievement follows continuous development of digital police services under the ministry of interior. Reports are received through the “Police Station in Your Phone” smart application, in addition to online platforms, allowing users to file reports quickly and securely at any time, without the need to visit police stations.
Authorities said the system ensures high standards of accuracy, privacy and rapid response, while significantly improving service accessibility for the public.
Major General Mohammed Ahmed bin Ghanim, Commander-in-Chief of Fujairah Police, said the results demonstrate the success of the force’s smart transformation strategy, which focuses on simplifying procedures and enhancing customer experience in line with the UAE’s digital government vision.
He added that the initiative also supports sustainability goals and contributes to improving quality of life in the community.
Brigadier Dr Ali Rashid bin Awash Al Yamahi, Director General of Police Operations, said the widespread use of electronic reporting channels has helped accelerate security response times, enhance operational efficiency and reduce service delivery time, while strengthening the technical readiness of the police system.
Fujairah Police said they will continue to expand and upgrade digital platforms to meet community expectations, reinforce public trust and keep pace with global best practices in modern policing.