GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

Fujairah Police hit 99.46% electronic reporting rate

Milestone reflects strong public uptake of smart services and faster digital policing

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Reports are received through the “Police Station in Your Phone” smart application, in addition to online platforms, allowing users to file reports quickly and securely at any time, without the need to visit police stations.
Reports are received through the “Police Station in Your Phone” smart application, in addition to online platforms, allowing users to file reports quickly and securely at any time, without the need to visit police stations.
Unsplash

Fujairah Police have achieved a major milestone in digital transformation, with 99.46 per cent of police reports now submitted through electronic channels, reflecting the efficiency of smart systems and growing public confidence in digital services.

The achievement follows continuous development of digital police services under the ministry of interior. Reports are received through the “Police Station in Your Phone” smart application, in addition to online platforms, allowing users to file reports quickly and securely at any time, without the need to visit police stations.

Authorities said the system ensures high standards of accuracy, privacy and rapid response, while significantly improving service accessibility for the public.

Major General Mohammed Ahmed bin Ghanim, Commander-in-Chief of Fujairah Police, said the results demonstrate the success of the force’s smart transformation strategy, which focuses on simplifying procedures and enhancing customer experience in line with the UAE’s digital government vision.

He added that the initiative also supports sustainability goals and contributes to improving quality of life in the community.

Brigadier Dr Ali Rashid bin Awash Al Yamahi, Director General of Police Operations, said the widespread use of electronic reporting channels has helped accelerate security response times, enhance operational efficiency and reduce service delivery time, while strengthening the technical readiness of the police system.

Fujairah Police said they will continue to expand and upgrade digital platforms to meet community expectations, reinforce public trust and keep pace with global best practices in modern policing.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

What will you see from the windows of Etihad Rail?

What will you see from the windows of Etihad Rail?

2m read
No exceptions: Schools tighten rules on mobile phones to curb classroom distractions

UAE schools tighten phone ban, warn of strict penalties

2m read
The Etihad Rail project, set to connect 11 cities and key hubs across the UAE, will begin initial operations later this year.

Etihad Rail unveils first passenger train routes

2m read
Police urged motorists to strictly comply with traffic laws and regulations.

7 killed in nearly 11,800 traffic accidents on Fujairah

2m read