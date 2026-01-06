Ras Al Khaimah Police launch Integrated Security Dome System

Smart surveillance platform boosts crime prevention, road safety, rapid emergency response
Ras Al Khaimah Police have unveiled a major transformational project aimed at strengthening public safety and enhancing quality of life through advanced technology, in line with the UAE’s digital transformation agenda and the We the UAE 2031 vision.
The Integrated Security Dome System, one of the emirate’s largest security transformation initiatives, is designed to support crime prevention, improve road safety, and enhance emergency response by leveraging smart surveillance and advanced data analytics. The system brings together data analysis, operational processes, and monitoring tools within a single digital platform, ensuring comprehensive coverage of roads and vital locations across the emirate.
The project supports proactive policing by enabling risk prediction, improving readiness levels, and accelerating response times across all police sectors. It is based on best local and international policing practices and reflects the strategic directions of the Ministry of Interior.
Brigadier Dr Tareq Mohammed bin Saif, Director General of Police Operations, said the project reinforces the UAE’s commitment to digital transformation and smart security. He noted that the system enhances decision-making capabilities, strengthens institutional resilience, and keeps pace with evolving criminal methods, thereby supporting proactive efforts to combat crime at both local and international levels.
He added that the project was implemented in carefully planned phases and is built on an integrated operational framework that incorporates strategic planning, governance, risk management, and change management. The unified platform enables seamless coordination and integration among criminal, traffic, and operational police teams.
Through the Integrated Security Dome System, Ras Al Khaimah Police aim to improve national criminal and traffic performance indicators while further enhancing safety and security for all segments of society.
