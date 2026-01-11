RAK Police develop smart system to anticipate security challenges

AI-powered platform enhances rapid response and strengthens community safety
Ras Al Khaimah Police have developed an integrated smart system for monitoring, analysis and rapid response, aimed at anticipating challenges and identifying potential risks by harnessing artificial intelligence and advanced digital technologies.
The new system enhances strategic and operational partnerships while enabling predictive analysis of “hotspot” areas, linking patrol units and surveillance cameras directly to operations rooms to strengthen response times and minimise risks.
Brigadier Dr. Yousuf Salem bin Yaqub, Acting Director-General of Central Operations at Ras Al Khaimah Police, said the system reflects a forward-looking approach to security operations through data-driven decision-making and smart connectivity.
He noted that its impact is already visible through a range of innovative initiatives, including road safety programmes, smart vehicles, autonomous patrols and early warning systems. The platform also supports smart services that provide proactive, community-focused solutions and enhance engagement with all segments of society.
Brigadier bin Yaqub added that the launch of such advanced systems underscores the leadership’s commitment to leveraging artificial intelligence and its diverse applications to support policing across the emirate, deliver high-quality and efficient services, and meet public expectations.
The initiative also contributes to achieving the strategic objectives of the Ministry of Interior by strengthening security performance and accelerating service delivery through innovation.
