RAK Police ready with comprehensive plan for Eid Al Fitr

Authorities said the plan includes intensified police and traffic patrols
Ras Al Khaimah Police have announced full readiness to ensure safety and smooth traffic flow during the upcoming Eid Al Fitr holidays, implementing a comprehensive security and traffic plan aligned with the Ministry of Interior’s strategic goals.
Authorities said the plan includes intensified police and traffic patrols across key intersections, markets, tourist destinations, shopping centres, and major internal and external roads expected to witness heavy crowds during the festive period. The move aims to enhance public safety, ease congestion, and ensure a secure environment for residents and visitors alike.
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Police also highlighted strong coordination with relevant government entities and departments, working within an integrated framework to maintain security and improve road safety. Officials stressed the importance of public cooperation by following traffic regulations and police instructions, warning that violations may result in legal action.
To manage potential traffic congestion during the holiday rush, especially with increased visitor numbers to Ras Al Khaimah’s tourist attractions, authorities said multiple contingency scenarios have been prepared.
Ras Al Khaimah Police urged young motorists to drive responsibly and avoid reckless behaviour or dangerous stunts that could endanger lives. The force reiterated that its operations room remains active 24/7 to handle emergencies and public inquiries, with 999 designated for emergencies and 901 for non-emergency calls.