GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

RAK Police ready with comprehensive plan for Eid Al Fitr

Authorities said the plan includes intensified police and traffic patrols

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
RAK Police ready with comprehensive plan for Eid Al Fitr
Supplied

Ras Al Khaimah Police have announced full readiness to ensure safety and smooth traffic flow during the upcoming Eid Al Fitr holidays, implementing a comprehensive security and traffic plan aligned with the Ministry of Interior’s strategic goals.

Authorities said the plan includes intensified police and traffic patrols across key intersections, markets, tourist destinations, shopping centres, and major internal and external roads expected to witness heavy crowds during the festive period. The move aims to enhance public safety, ease congestion, and ensure a secure environment for residents and visitors alike.

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery

Police also highlighted strong coordination with relevant government entities and departments, working within an integrated framework to maintain security and improve road safety. Officials stressed the importance of public cooperation by following traffic regulations and police instructions, warning that violations may result in legal action.

To manage potential traffic congestion during the holiday rush, especially with increased visitor numbers to Ras Al Khaimah’s tourist attractions, authorities said multiple contingency scenarios have been prepared.

Ras Al Khaimah Police urged young motorists to drive responsibly and avoid reckless behaviour or dangerous stunts that could endanger lives. The force reiterated that its operations room remains active 24/7 to handle emergencies and public inquiries, with 999 designated for emergencies and 901 for non-emergency calls.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
Show More
Related Topics:
Eid

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The Dubai Marina's skyline.

UAE strengthens security for Eid Al Fitr

1h ago2m read
File photo

Abu Dhabi Police Eid traffic plan ensures road safety

2m read
Sharjah Police announce security plan for Eid

Sharjah Police announce security plan for Eid

2m read
RAK police intensify patrols to ensure peaceful Ramadan

RAK police intensify patrols to ensure peaceful Ramadan

2m read