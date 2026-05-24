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Ras Al Khaimah Police deploy massive Eid Al Adha security plan

Patrols intensified at mosques, beaches, markets and crowded areas across emirate

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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Ras Al Khaimah Police deploy massive Eid Al Adha security plan

Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Police have completed comprehensive security and traffic preparations for the Eid Al Adha holiday, deploying intensified patrols and specialised teams across the emirate to ensure public safety and smooth movement during the festive period.

Brigadier Ahmed Saeed Al Mansoori, Director-General of Central Operations at Ras Al Khaimah Police, said all human, technical and operational resources have been mobilised to strengthen security and enhance community safety throughout the holiday.

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Police patrols and traffic units will increase their presence in key locations expected to witness large crowds, including Eid prayer grounds, slaughterhouses, markets, shopping centres, parks, beaches and other public areas across the emirate.

Al Mansoori said the measures are aimed at ensuring smooth traffic flow, maintaining public order and enabling rapid emergency response during the holiday rush.

He also warned against the use and circulation of fireworks, stressing that they pose serious risks to public safety and community security.

Motorists were urged to follow safe driving practices and avoid reckless driving or dangerous stunts, particularly near residential areas.

Families were also advised to closely monitor children while they are playing, visiting public places and beaches, or crossing roads, in order to protect lives and property.

Ras Al Khaimah Police called on members of the public to report any activities that may disturb public safety or security by contacting 999 for emergencies and 901 for non-emergency cases.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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