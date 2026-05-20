Helicopters, marine units and ambulances deployed across Dubai for Eid Al Adha
Dubai : With 1,642 security patrols, two helicopters, 160 ambulatory points and 208 Civil Defence vehicles deployed across the emirate, Dubai’s Event Security Committee has completed preparations to ensure safety and smooth traffic flow during the Eid Al Adha holidays.
Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Assistant Commandant for Operations Affairs and Chairperson of the Event Security Committee, said the comprehensive security plan will cover all major mosques and prayer grounds in Dubai, alongside intensified patrols on main roads, tourist destinations, commercial centres and open markets.
Speaking during a committee meeting at Al Qusais Police Station, Al Mazrouei said the plan aims to enhance public safety, reduce congestion and ensure smooth traffic movement through coordination between Dubai Police’s General Department of Traffic and partners at the Roads and Transport Authority.
The plan includes 1,642 security patrols, 37 land rescue patrols, 29 marine security boats, two helicopters, six operations rooms, 160 ambulatory points, 50 bicycle patrols, five marine rescue boats, 208 Civil Defence vehicles, 24 small cranes, four CBRN responders, and support from 11 hospitals and outpatient clinics.
Al Mazrouei said transport services have also been strengthened during the holiday period, with 106 trains, 18,500 luxury limousine vehicles, 14,500 taxis, 1,400 public buses and 55 marine transport vehicles deployed across the emirate. The plan also includes three traffic diversion vehicles and 10 traffic management and public transport control centres.
He confirmed that the Command and Control Centre is fully prepared to operate round the clock to receive emergency calls and reports, ensuring swift responses to incidents. Residents were urged to call 999 only for emergencies and 901 for non-emergency inquiries, while violations can also be reported through the ‘Police Eye’ service on the Dubai Police smart app.
Al Mazrouei appealed to motorists to comply with speed limits during the Eid holidays and avoid reckless driving that could lead to serious traffic accidents and devastating physical, psychological and financial consequences.
He also advised jet ski users to stay away from crowded family beach areas, while urging beachgoers to closely monitor children at beaches, swimming pools and crowded public spaces.
The official further called on cyclists and four-wheel-drive vehicle users in desert areas to exercise caution and avoid excessive speeding.
Warning against the dangers of fireworks, Al Mazrouei urged families not to allow children to play with fireworks during Eid celebrations, noting that they can cause burns, injuries and permanent disabilities, in addition to sparking fires that threaten lives, property and the environment.
Meanwhile, the Event Security Committee, the General Department of Police Stations and the Positive Spirit Council will organise sports competitions and entertainment activities for workers in areas including Jebel Ali, Al Satwa, Al Muhaisnah and Al Quoz on the first and second days of Eid Al Adha.
The activities will run from 6pm until midnight and are aimed at spreading joy among workers and allowing them to share in the festive spirit of Eid, Al Mazrouei said.