Meanwhile, the Event Security Committee, the General Department of Police Stations and the Positive Spirit Council will organise sports competitions and entertainment activities for workers in areas including Jebel Ali, Al Satwa, Al Muhaisnah and Al Quoz on the first and second days of Eid Al Adha.

Warning against the dangers of fireworks, Al Mazrouei urged families not to allow children to play with fireworks during Eid celebrations, noting that they can cause burns, injuries and permanent disabilities, in addition to sparking fires that threaten lives, property and the environment.

He confirmed that the Command and Control Centre is fully prepared to operate round the clock to receive emergency calls and reports, ensuring swift responses to incidents. Residents were urged to call 999 only for emergencies and 901 for non-emergency inquiries, while violations can also be reported through the ‘Police Eye’ service on the Dubai Police smart app.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.