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How to glow this Eid-al-Adha: Beauty, gut health and self care tips

Inside-out beauty tips for Eid including skin, digestion and oral care basics

Last updated:
Saarangi Aji, Reporter
3 MIN READ
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Beauty and wellness essentials for Eid
Beauty and wellness essentials for Eid
Pexels/Sora Shimazaki

Dubai: Eid al-Adha beauty and self-care content usually goes one of two ways: either '10-step glow routine' or 'drink water and sleep.'

Eid al-Adha often comes with busy preparations, social plans, and long days. In the middle of it all, beauty and self-care don’t need to be elaborate they just need to help you feel rested, present, and comfortable in your own skin.

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Start with a simple skin reset

In the days leading up to Eid, focus on consistency. A gentle cleanser, a basic moisturiser, and sunscreen are usually enough to bring your skin back to balance. If your skin feels tired or dull, avoid introducing new active ingredients right before the occasion. The goal is stability, not experimentation.

Hydration over complication

One of the most effective ways to support your skin is still the simplest: water, sleep, and steady hydration. Herbal teas or electrolyte-rich drinks can also help if your routine has been irregular. Skin tends to reflect rest more than any single product.

Hair care: preparation, not transformation

Instead of last-minute changes, focus on basic nourishments, oil treatments, gentle washing, and heat protection if you’re styling. Avoid major cuts or colour changes right before Eid unless they are already planned. Healthy hair tends to show up best when it’s not overworked.

Gut health for clearer skin

Skin often reflects what’s happening internally more than we realise. In the days leading up to Eid, focusing on digestion can help reduce dullness, puffiness, and breakouts. Simple habits matter most: regular meals, enough water, and fibre-rich foods like fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. Fermented foods such as yoghurt can also support gut balance.

Pre-Eid facials and beauty treatments

If you’re planning facials or treatments, timing matters. Gentle hydrating or glow facials done a few days before Eid can help refresh the skin without irritation. Avoid aggressive treatments like deep peels or heavy exfoliation right before the day, as skin may still be sensitive.

Teeth and smile care

Small details often make the biggest difference in how you feel. A basic dental refresh, cleaning, whitening strips (if you already use them), or a professional cleaning ahead of Eid can subtly enhance confidence. Even simple habits like tongue cleaning and staying hydrated help maintain freshness throughout long social days.

Scent as a finishing touch

A familiar, subtle fragrance often works better than something new or overpowering. Layering lightly with a body lotion and perfume can help it last through the day without feeling intense.

Eid beauty doesn’t need to feel like a transformation. It works best when it supports how you want to feel rested, present, and comfortable, rather than adding pressure.

Related Topics:
lifestyleEid Al Adha

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