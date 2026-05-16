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Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi closes for Eid Al Adha: All you need to know

Filipinos in UAE advised to complete urgent consular transactions before May 26

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
2 MIN READ
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The Philippine embassy building in Abu Dhabi
The Philippine embassy building in Abu Dhabi
Website / Philippine embassy

Dubai: The Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi will be closed for four days in observance of Arafat Day and Eid Al Adha.

In an advisory, the embassy has announced that regular operations will be suspended from May 26 to May 29. The closure covers Arafat Day on May 26 and the Eid Al Adha holidays from May 27 to 29.

Filipinos with pending passport renewals, notarisation requests, contract verification, and other consular concerns have been advised to complete urgent transactions before the holiday break.

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Emergency lines to remain open

While regular embassy services will be unavailable during the closure, emergency assistance hotlines will remain operational.

Overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) needing assistance-to-nationals support may contact +971 56 270 9157, while non-OFWs may call +971 50 443 8003.

For Overseas Workers Welfare Administration concerns, residents may contact +971 54 557 2121. Contract verification concerns may be directed to +971 54 725 8482, while consular and other concerns may be addressed through +971 50 813 7836.

In addition, the embassy may also be reached through its official email channels during the holiday period.

Eid holiday rush

The advisory has come as residents across the UAE prepare for the Eid Al Adha holidays, traditionally one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

Several government offices, service centres, and diplomatic missions have been expected to operate on adjusted schedules during the public holidays.

Residents planning travel or requiring embassy services have been urged to check appointment schedules and official announcements ahead of the closure.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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Related Topics:
UAEAbu DhabiEid Al AdhaPhilippines

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