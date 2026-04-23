A taste of the Philippines in Abu Dhabi as Filipino flavours fill night market

20 food and retail vendors showcase authentic Filipino food favourites
Dubai: A vibrant celebration of Filipino cuisine and culture has been held in the UAE capital as a night market at Madinat Zayed Exhibition brought Philippine flavours, culture, and entrepreneurship together in celebration of Filipino Food Month.
The event has been visited by the Philippine ambassador to the UAE Alfonso Ver, who toured the venue, met organisers, and tried on a selection of traditional dishes.
During the visit, Ver has met Elizabeth Melchor, owner of MAG Events Management and principal organiser of the initiative, who guided the delegation through the marketplace.
"What makes this night market truly special is the community behind it. The embassy is proud to support an event that gives Filipino entrepreneurs a stage to shine, while bringing people together through food, culture, and shared experiences," said Ver in a statement.
In an exclusive interview with Gulf News, MAG has emphasised the importance of such community-driven programme.
"This exhibition, proudly owned by Filipinos and supported by numerous Filipino restaurants and business owners, showcases our rich culinary heritage and culture here in Abu Dhabi. Our goal is to allow the community to experience authentic Filipino cuisine, even while we are abroad," the organiser told Gulf News.
The night market has featured 20 vendors in an open, bustling setting that transformed the space into a lively destination for residents and visitors.
According to the embassy, approximately 90 percent of participants are Filipino, making it stand out as one of the most significant gatherings of its kind in Abu Dhabi.
Visitors have been offered a wide selection of Filipino street food and comfort dishes that reflect the country’s rich culinary traditions.
Among the highlights have been the iskrambol, a brightly coloured shaved ice dessert topped with skimmed milk, chocolate syrup, and marshmallows; and taho, a warm combination of soft tofu, brown sugar syrup, and chewy tapioca pearls.
Another Filipino signature is halo-halo, an iced dessert whose name means “mix-mix,” combining layers of sweetened beans, fruits, and jellies with shaved ice, milk, ube jam, and often a scoop of ice cream, along with ingredients such as leche flan or caramel custard, coconut strips, and jackfruit.
Street favourites such as sorbetes, a traditional ice cream commonly sold roadside, and isaw, grilled chicken or pork intestines served with spiced vinegar, have also been shown.
Moreover, hearty regional dishes have been part of the offering, including inasal, a grilled chicken dish from Bacolod; Ilocos empanada, known for its crispy orange shell and savoury filling; and goto, a rice porridge made with beef tripe, ginger, and broth, often eaten as a comfort meal.
Beyond food, the night market has featured a curated mix of retail products, giving visitors the opportunity to explore Filipino goods and small businesses along with the culinary offerings.
The event has highlighted Abu Dhabi’s role as a multicultural hub where communities celebrate their heritage and share it with a wider audience, offering residents a taste of the Philippines through food and culture.