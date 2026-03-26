Residents say the UAE has stood by them in difficult times and so will they
Dubai: For many overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) living in the UAE, moments of crisis have only strengthened their decision to stay.
From the Covid-19 pandemic to the current geopolitical situation, residents have noted that the country’s steady governance, accessible services, and strong communities have helped them navigate challenges, while continuing to build their lives in the Emirates.
Across different professions and years of stay, a common experience has been drawn and that is in difficult times, the UAE did not fail to keep them stable and safe.
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For Analiza Villao, president of the Filipino Kasambahay Club, the UAE is home formed by opportunity and security.
She has highlighted that during hard times, the country has provided protection and reassurance, allowing residents like her to feel safe despite uncertainties.
“I choose to stay in the UAE because this is where I have built my new life, friendships, and memories. You are not alone here,” Villao told Gulf News.
Equally important to her has been the Filipino community, which she has described as a constant source of comfort and strength.
Bea Avila, a senior facilities coordinator, has pointed out how the UAE’s well-organised systems assist residents to manage challenges with confidence.
She has mentioned that the country’s efficient services, clear processes, and strong sense of security has made difficult situations easier to handle.
“UAE is not just where I live, it’s where I feel grounded, supported, and empowered to create the life I envision,” said Avila.
Moreover, she has credited the Filipino community for providing emotional and practical support, from offering advice to simply checking in, making her feel lighter and relieved.
Having spent 28 years in the UAE, Eunice Atencio, a senior crewing supervisor, has witnessed how the Emirates has maintained order and stability through its consistent rules and regulations.
For her, this discipline and equal treatment among all nationalities has created an environment where residents feel secure, even during tough times.
“More than half of my life I am here. I have a good job, a nice employer, and I even got married and gave birth of my two kids here. We love the UAE and we want to stay here,” exclaimed Atencio.
She has also commended her fellow residents for respecting the law and contributing to the country’s orderly system.
According to Rowena Sevilleno-Marbella, a senior estimator, the UAE government’s proactive approach to safety is a key factor in building trust.
She has cited public alerts, continuity of essential services, and visible measures to protect residents as examples of how the country maintains calm amid the regional tensions.
“I trust in the UAE government and see their efforts not just in defending the skies but in keeping a sense of normalcy. Amidst this uncertainty, we carry on with our daily life and work,” shared Marbella.
Additionally, she has recalled the UAE’s strong response during the pandemic, including vaccination drives and healthcare support. At the same time, the Filipino community, such as the Church, has kept her resilient.
For J Rom Dela Cruz, a procurement manager who has lived in the Emirates for 12 years, both the government and the community have been significant during crucial moments.
He has underscored that the UAE has given reliable support while the Filipino community has served as his “emotional backbone.”
“Over time, the UAE became home because of the community I built here, friends who became family, a supportive work environment, and a culture of respect that makes everyday life comfortable,” stated Dela Cruz.
He added, “Being granted the UAE golden visa was an honour, but more importantly, it reminded me that genuine service and compassion can create a real impact.”
Through volunteer groups and simple acts of kindness, Dela Cruz has bared that challenges have been manageable and life abroad feels less isolating.
For these OFWs, the UAE’s response during crises goes beyond infrastructure and policy. It is rooted in the ability to maintain normalcy, ensure safety, and provide reassurance when it matters most.
Together with local communities, this environment has helped not only to endure trials but to continue to grow and thrive. For many, the UAE has remained their home and they will continue to stay, even in the most difficult times.