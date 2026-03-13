Filipino entrepreneurs share how they keep it running amid the regional situation
Dubai: Despite the current geopolitical situation in the region, many entrepreneurs in Dubai continue to remain confident in the UAE’s stability, making it a key reason as to why businesses continue to operate normally amid the heightened tensions.
For Frando Sarmiento, partner, co-founder, and advisor of Luxurion FF Auto Service Centre, the automotive service sector has so far seen little disruption.
“As car parts supply is quite extensive and there usually would be enough supply for a full month, there’s not much material effect,” Sarmiento told Gulf News.
“We are functioning as normal with regularity and fortunately not yet requiring to cope in any manner."
Sarmiento has noted that the UAE’s strong approach to security has made individuals and entities carry on with normalcy.
"The government is managing the situation with firmness and resolve while showing its strong defense infrastructure. This convinces the greater population with higher confidence to continue with daily life."
Sarmiento has also bared that he expects activities to stabilise further in the coming weeks.
"We project that by the end of the month, there might be full regularity and time to re-adjust and recalibrate."
In Dubai’s hospitality and tourism sector, business owners remain positive in maintaining their normal operations.
Romvibson Masangkay, co-owner of La Tres Bar & Lounge, has highlighted that the venue continues to run smoothly.
"Business has been going okay despite the regional situation. Of course, like everyone else, we continue to monitor the developments closely, but we are thankful that operations here in Dubai remain stable and safe," shared Masangkay.
He has mentioned that supplies remain manageable and daily operations have not been affected.
"Our main priority is always the safety and well-being of our staff and our guests. We make sure that the environment remains welcoming and positive for everyone who comes to unwind after a long day."
According to Masangkay, supporting their employees is one of their priorities, especially as many workers are expatriates supporting families back home.
"As business owners, we also think about our employees because their stability and livelihood are very important to us. Situations like this remind us how important it is to stay calm, supportive, and hopeful."
Moreover, Masangkay has credited the UAE’s governance and strong community support systems for helping businesses remain intact.
"The government has always been proactive in ensuring safety, stability, and clear communication, which gives residents and business owners confidence even during uncertain times."
He added, "At the same time, Filipinos here has always been very supportive of each other. That sense of unity and encouragement within the community really helps us stay strong and hopeful."
Looking ahead, the venue is even preparing for its grand reopening following renovations and an extension.
"These are things we’ve been working hard on, and we’re really looking forward to bringing more entertainment and positive energy to people here. We are sincerely hoping that peace will prevail, so everyone can continue to gather, celebrate, and enjoy moments together safely."
Meanwhile, small businesses have been providing guidance to employees to ensure preparedness in cases of emergencies.
Maria Paz Marquez, owner of Maria Paz Pastry, has been closely coordinating with her team to ensure everyone is aware and calm.
"Our business continues to operate steadily. We have made some adjustments in our internal processes to ensure smooth operations and sales also remain stable," stated Marquez.
"Ensuring that our team feels safe and supported during this time is one of our top priorities while we continue to operate responsibly."
Additionally, Marquez has commended the support of the UAE government as well as of the Filipino community.
"The UAE government has been very supportive by providing timely and accurate information to keep everyone informed about the situation. This helps businesses and residents stay updated and make the right decisions."
Currently, Marquez has bared that they are working on boosting their online presence to make it more convenient for consumers.
"We remain optimistic. We plan to strengthen our social media engagement and focus on maintaining strong relationships with our customers through online campaigns and community-focused initiatives."
For many small business owners, maintaining operations is essential not only for business continuity but also to support employees.
Shiela Nanquil, owner and general manager of Momoi’s Café, has emphasised that businesses must continue running in order to meet financial obligations and ensure that staffs are paid.
“We are doing good despite the situation. It’s important for us to continue operating, not only to serve our valued customers but also because many people depend on us.”
She added, "We are deeply thankful to the UAE government for working tirelessly to keep us safe and protected."
Across different businesses in the UAE, entrepreneurs have pointed out that the country's governance, stable supply chains, and resilient communities have helped maintain operations running.
While the current situation calls for extra caution and some adjustments, businesses in the Emirates continue to adapt and keep their doors open, reflecting the steady rhythm of life even in uncertain times.