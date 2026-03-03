GOLD/FOREX
Iranians in Dubai find hope amid turmoil: 'We are blessed to be in UAE and we hope peace prevails'

Iranians in Dubai praise UAE's safety amid Middle East tensions

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Iranians in Dubai - from left to right Soroush, Golchin, and Navid
Dubai: Iranians living in Dubai say they feel protected and grateful for the UAE’s safety, even as they hope for peace back home.

Iranian businessman Navid Hamedi calls the UAE “incredible.” Actor Soroush Helali says he would always choose Dubai over returning to Belgium, since he holds his passport there. Local movie distributor Ahmed Golchin, who has lived in the UAE since 1963, praises how authorities are ensuring everyone is safe.

“We are blessed to be in the UAE,” Hamedi, a local businessman involved in real estate since 2008, told Gulf News.

“The UAE has shown us that it can protect us like no other country could possibly have . They have been incredible. We want to see peace in the whole Middle East, but we are blessed to be here in this region. The way they have gone around protecting civilians in the UAE, it is impressive. I cannot appreciate how much this country has done for us.”

In recent days the UAE has found itself directly affected by escalating regional tensions linked to the broader conflict in the Middle East. Following military strikes on Iran by the United States and Israel, Iran launched a series of ballistic missile and drone attacks that reached UAE territory, prompting the country’s air‑defence systems to intercept hundreds of incoming projectiles.

The strikes caused limited physical damage and a small number of civilian casualties, but they prompted significant security measures across the Emirates, including the temporary closure of airspace and adjustments to work and travel arrangement. Still, the city’s safety and stability have persuaded many, including Soroush Helali, to continue living and working in Dubai.

“Even earlier before the unrest began, I could have chosen to return to Belgium, where part of my life is rooted and where I have friends and family. That option was there. But I decided to stay in Dubai because I believe that Dubai offers incredible safety and stability and I wanted to remain present to a country that has given me so much.”

Even with Dubai’s calm, the situation back home in Iran remains close to heart. “What is happening in the region feels very close to my heart. I wish for peace in my country Iran. When I see the news about what's happening, I feel understandably concerned because I am deeply connected to every family affected. All we want is peace to prevail."

Soroush also speaks about how being in Dubai has shaped his work.

“As an actor, I usually need a peaceful environment to reflect and connect with my surroundings. At the same time, difficult moments are part of life and part of storytelling. Being here, speaking with people, and experiencing what others like me are feeling has inspired me even more. It reminds me why human stories matter.”

Ahmed Golchin, a local movie distributor who landed in the UAE in 1963 told Gulf News: “While I love Iran and want peace, I am incredibly impressed at how the UAE government and authorities have protected us. They have ensured its civilians, no matter which part of the world, that we are safe here. I am recuperating from a open heart surgery now, but at no point I felt scared. This country has superlative defense, medical care, and infrastructure."

Soroush and others also reflected on the dual lives they lead.

“Dubai has given me a space where people from all over the world live together with respect and determination. Their resilience and strength is commendable. At the same time, my heart is hopeful that peace will prevail in Iran and the rest of the world'.

