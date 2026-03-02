Dubai is going to protect us: Residents, expats express confidence amid regional tensions

Daily life continues as community spirit and steady leadership reassure the Emirates
Dubai: As tensions continue across parts of the Middle East, residents and expatriates in Dubai has highlighted that daily life in the emirate remains calm and uninterrupted, a reflection of strong leadership, preparedness, and a united community.
In a recent video shared by Dubai Civility, various residents and expatriates have expressed confidence and gratitude even as regional headlines paint a concerning picture. For many, it felt like any other weekend in Dubai.
“Here I am walking around on a Sunday and everything’s open, everyone is out,” said one resident in the video. “People are on the beach, and it’s just another normal day.”
Others have echoed similar sentiments, noting that offices are operating as usual, roads are open, and shopping centres are welcoming visitors.
“We’re in a Dubai restaurant while there are Iranian missiles flying in explosions and it’s absolutely incredible,” said another resident. “But it’s a Saturday, we came to enjoy a beautiful view and have some shrimp.”
Several residents have described the UAE’S leadership as visible and composed, which gives a source of reassurance.
One speaker has recounted seeing His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, attending a horse racing at Meydan Racecourse even as defensive systems were active in the region.
“He was there, he showed up,” said the resident. “Real leadership is not loud, it’s composed. When leaders are steady under pressure, the population also stays steady.”
Moreover, residents have acknowledged the wider regional tensions but have stressed their confidence in the UAE’s security framework.
“Yes, there are tensions right now in the region,” said one expat. “But safety here it’s layered, it’s strategic, and it’s constantly monitored.”
Similarly, the other has said “I’m not downplaying the situation, it’s just I trust the government.”
Another added, “The likelihood of you being impacted of what’s happening today in the UAE is near zero.”
Some have even criticised what they described as fear-driven narratives on certain platforms, saying that daily reality in Dubai tells a different story.
“When has fear ever been the best move on the chessboard?” remarked one resident.
Beyond government measures, many have highlighted Dubai’s multicultural fabric as a pillar of resilience.
“This city has a spirit,” shared one resident. “You see people from every country, every nationality, every passport, every religion standing together.”
That unity has extended to acts of generosity. Community initiatives and companies have also stepped up to support those affected by travel disruptions.
For many, the strongest statement is the simplest, life goes on.
“I feel safe because I trust the government. Dubai, thank you very much,” one resident said. “Now I’m going to the gym, enjoy my day, and break my fast.”
In a city known for its resilience, residents have mentioned that calm, unity, and trust continue to define the city, even when regional uncertainties loom large.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app now - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.