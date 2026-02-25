The official launch will be celebrated during IAAPA Expo Middle East
IAAPA, the global association for the attractions industry, has announced plans to strengthen its presence in the Middle East and North Africa with the launch of a new regional office and the creation of IAAPA MENA.
The official launch will be celebrated during IAAPA Expo Middle East, with the new structure set to take effect on July 1, 2026.
As part of the move, IAAPA will join forces with the Middle East and North Africa Leisure and Attractions Council (MENALAC). The two organisations will align activities and combine efforts under the new IAAPA MENA platform to better serve members and support the region’s fast-growing leisure and attractions sector.
MENALAC, established in 2016 by leading entertainment companies, has played a key role in representing the region’s attractions industry. Through this collaboration, IAAPA will build on that foundation by expanding access to education, advocacy, research and networking opportunities, while connecting regional professionals to its global network.
Jakob Wahl, President and CEO of IAAPA, said the new regional structure will strengthen support for members in MENA while keeping them closely linked to the association’s international community.
“MENALAC has been an effective advocate for the attractions industry in the region,” he said. “By combining our strengths, we aim to empower innovation, collaboration and sustainable growth.”
Over the past decade, the Middle East has seen major investments in tourism and leisure projects. Countries such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia have launched large-scale theme parks and entertainment destinations, helping position the region as a growing global hub for attractions.
Under the new structure, IAAPA will establish a MENA Regional Advisory Board made up of members from both organisations to guide priorities and strategy. The board chair will also have a seat on IAAPA’s Global Board of Directors.
Dedicated committees for Safety, Education, and Manufacturers and Suppliers will be formed. IAAPA also plans to appoint a vice president and executive director to lead the regional office, which will be based in Dubai.
The creation of IAAPA MENA adds to the association’s existing regional offices in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Caribbean, and North America. The current IAAPA EMEA office will be renamed IAAPA Europe & Sub-Saharan Africa.
Officials said the new step reflects IAAPA’s long-term commitment to supporting safe operations, professional development and industry growth across the region.