Capital.com reports strong 2025 growth, trading volume reaches $3.42 trillion

Tarik Chebib, CEO of Capital.com MENA, said: “The Middle East - particularly the UAE - continues to play a central role in Capital.com’s global growth story. In 2025, we saw strong and sustained engagement from clients across the region, reflecting increasing sophistication, active participation in global markets, and a growing focus on disciplined, risk aware trading. Our priority in MENA is not scale for its own sake, but building resilient, regulated infrastructure and decision-support tools that help clients navigate volatility with clarity and confidence.”-aware trading. Our priority in MENA is not scale for its own sake, but building resilient, regulated infrastructure and decision-support tools that help clients navigate volatility with clarity and confidence.”