Capital.com reports strong 2025 growth, trading volume reaches $3.42 trillion

The group prioritises decision tools and platform resilience amid high activity
Dubai: Capital.com, a global fintech group operating in the regulated online trading sector, today published its 2025 trading platform activity summary, reporting $3.42 trillion in client trading volume for the year. The group reported that the Middle East accounted for approximately 50% of total activity, underscoring the region’s growing importance.
In all, trading volumes increased 92.1% year-on-year, rising from $1.78 trillion in 2024 to $3.42 trillion in 2025. The number of trades executed grew 87%, from 120.2 million to 224.8 million.
The results reflect accelerated trading activity across key global markets, including strong and sustained engagement from clients in the MENA region, alongside continued investment in structured risk management, platform resilience and decision-support tools. This reinforces the Group’s ambition to continuing establishing its platform as one that is 'Built for Better Decisions'.
Trading volumes are influenced by prevailing market conditions and do not indicate future performance.
Tarik Chebib, CEO of Capital.com MENA, said: “The Middle East - particularly the UAE - continues to play a central role in Capital.com’s global growth story. In 2025, we saw strong and sustained engagement from clients across the region, reflecting increasing sophistication, active participation in global markets, and a growing focus on disciplined, risk aware trading. Our priority in MENA is not scale for its own sake, but building resilient, regulated infrastructure and decision-support tools that help clients navigate volatility with clarity and confidence.”-aware trading. Our priority in MENA is not scale for its own sake, but building resilient, regulated infrastructure and decision-support tools that help clients navigate volatility with clarity and confidence.”
Recently, Capital.com MENA was named Best Broker in the Middle East 2025 by TradingView, the global charting and trading platform, as part of its annual broker awards based on verified user ratings and reviews. The recognition reflects strong client satisfaction across the region and Capital.com’s commitment to deliver a regulated, trading environment which supports better decision-making.
$3.42 trillion in client trading volume in 2025, up 92.1% year-on-year (2024: $1.78 trillion)
224.8 million trades executed, up 87.0% from 120.2 million in 2024
Middle East accounted for approximately 50% of total trading volume, reflecting strong regional engagement
Europe was the second-largest region, with volumes rising 73% year-on-year
22.59% of global positions were opened with a stop-loss attached
Platform coverage expanded to over 5,000 markets (up from 4,500+)
Trading activity during the year coincided with monetary policy divergence across major economies, commodity price volatility, and heightened sensitivity to macroeconomic data releases. Participation across the Middle East mirrored these global dynamics, with clients actively engaging during periods of heightened volatility.
Millennials and Gen X accounted for the largest share of trading volumes globally, followed by Zoomers and Boomers.
Gold was the most actively traded instrument worldwide by both volume and trade count, reflecting its established safe haven status during episodes of macroeconomic uncertainty. Behaviorally, gold trading in 2025 was characterized by heightened sensitivity to short-term price moves, with 73.8% of gold trades closed within one hour and 95.9% within 24 hours, consistent with intraday trading patterns typically observed during volatile market conditions.
Elevated market participation required sustained platform stability during peak trading windows. Systems performance and service continuity were maintained across regulated entities, including during periods of heightened cross-asset volatility.
Globally, 22.59% of all positions had a stop-loss attached, compared with 22.01% in 2024. Usage was highest among Zoomers and Millennials, suggesting broader adoption of predefined risk parameters during a year marked by volatility across asset classes.
All clients operate within the same regulated framework, risk disclosure standards and suitability requirements.
Throughout 2025, Capital.com continued to strengthen its structured decision-support environment and platform resilience. Key developments included:
Expanded charting and analytical tools to improve price context and multi-timeframe analysis
Enhanced trade journaling to support structured post-trade review and behavioral awareness
Continued development of risk architecture, including stop-loss enhancements
Infrastructure and monitoring upgrades to maintain execution stability during peak trading periods
The Group’s product roadmap incorporates behavioral analytics and AI-assisted tools designed to support risk definition before execution, enable real-time exposure monitoring, and facilitate structured review of trading patterns. AI is embedded as behavioral infrastructure rather than a predictive signal, supporting more disciplined decision-making in volatile market conditions.
While trading activity increased materially during 2025, Capital.com does not define progress by scale alone.
Strategic priorities for 2026 include:
Increasing stop-loss adoption rates
Expanding AI-driven behavioral safeguards
Enhancing transparency around decision-quality metrics
Continuing measured geographic expansion within regulatory frameworks, including across key MENA markets
Expanding multi-asset capabilities across equities, digital assets and long-term investment products
Capital.com operates under multiple regulatory licenses across several jurisdictions and added authorization from the Capital Markets Authority of Kenya in 2025.
The Group’s long-term focus remains the development of a global platform designed to improve decision quality within a regulated and governed structure.