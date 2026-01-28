CFI closes 2025 at a record trading volume of $6.4 trillion

Commenting on the results, Ziad Melhem, Group CEO of CFI Financial Group, said: “The fourth quarter marked a powerful close to an exceptional year for CFI. Surpassing $2 trillion in trading volume in a single quarter and delivering record annual growth reflect the strength of our strategy, the discipline of our execution, and the trust placed in us by a growing global client base. As we enter 2026, our focus remains firmly on innovation, responsible expansion, and building world-class trading experiences at scale.”

In addition to the strong financial performance, the fourth quarter marked several milestones in leadership, governance, and regional expansion. CFI officially opened its Bahrain office, further strengthening its operational footprint across the GCC and enhancing accessibility for regional clients.

The group also welcomed Martin Kiuru as Chief Technology Officer, reinforcing its technology-first strategy and commitment to continuous platform innovation, while completing the formation of its Board with the appointment of new board members, marking an important step in strengthening governance, enhancing oversight, and fully activating the board’s long-term strategic role as CFI enters its next phase of growth.