CFI closes 2025 at a record trading volume of $6.4 trillion

Strong trading activity with a landmark Q4 and leadership expansion mark exceptional year
CFI Financial Group, the region’s leading online trading provider, closed the fourth quarter of 2025 with a record trading volume of $2.076 trillion, the strongest quarterly performance in the group’s history, capping a year of accelerated growth, with total annual trading volumes reaching $6.4 trillion.
The record-setting quarter reflects heightened client activity across global markets and underscores CFI’s continued momentum as one of the fastest-growing trading providers globally.
CFI’s fourth-quarter results conclude a year of exceptional expansion across all key performance indicators.
Annual trading volume surged from $3.4 trillion in 2024 to $6.4 trillion in 2025, representing approximately 85 per cent year-on-year growth.
Active client accounts recorded a 3 per cent increase quarter-on-quarter, while the active client base expanded by approximately 40 per cent year-on-year compared to 2024.
The number of funded accounts recorded a 16 per cent annual growth from 2024.
Together, these results demonstrate CFI’s ability to achieve sustainable scale without compromising client trust or platform performance.
Commenting on the results, Ziad Melhem, Group CEO of CFI Financial Group, said: “The fourth quarter marked a powerful close to an exceptional year for CFI. Surpassing $2 trillion in trading volume in a single quarter and delivering record annual growth reflect the strength of our strategy, the discipline of our execution, and the trust placed in us by a growing global client base. As we enter 2026, our focus remains firmly on innovation, responsible expansion, and building world-class trading experiences at scale.”
In addition to the strong financial performance, the fourth quarter marked several milestones in leadership, governance, and regional expansion. CFI officially opened its Bahrain office, further strengthening its operational footprint across the GCC and enhancing accessibility for regional clients.
The group also welcomed Martin Kiuru as Chief Technology Officer, reinforcing its technology-first strategy and commitment to continuous platform innovation, while completing the formation of its Board with the appointment of new board members, marking an important step in strengthening governance, enhancing oversight, and fully activating the board’s long-term strategic role as CFI enters its next phase of growth.
Throughout the quarter, CFI continued to deepen its regional ecosystem through strategic partnerships, including AUST, Beirut One, C8, and the Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) - Abu Dhabi. These collaborations reflect the group’s ongoing commitment to institutional partnerships, market development, and long-term engagement across key regional markets.
CFI’s performance and client-first approach were further recognised through multiple industry accolades in the fourth quarter, including Most Transparent Broker and Most Established Broker from Finance Magnates, as well as Best in Client Satisfaction at Forex Expo.
Entering 2026, CFI carries forward the strength of a successful 2025, supported by expanded leadership and a growing global presence, with a clear focus on advancing innovation, strengthening market engagement, and delivering world-class trading solutions worldwide.
CFI Financial Group, established in 1998, is MENA's leading online trading broker with over 25 years of experience. Operating from key locations like London, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Cape Town, Baku, Beirut, Amman, and Cairo, CFI provides seamless access to both global and local markets. Offering diverse trading options across equities, currencies, commodities, and more, CFI delivers superior conditions, including zero-pip spreads, no commission fees, and ultra-fast execution.
The company is a leader in AI-driven tools, offering intuitive and advanced solutions for traders of all experience levels. CFI fosters financial literacy through multilingual educational content and inspires excellence through partnerships with global icons like AC Milan, FIBA WASL, and MI Cape Town cricket team, as well as the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi. With Seven-Time Formula One World Champion Sir Lewis Hamilton and Tennis Legend Maria Sharapova as Global Brand Ambassadors, CFI reflects a shared commitment to innovation, performance, and success while supporting cultural and community initiatives worldwide.
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.