GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 23°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf

EFG Hermes steers Gourmet Egypt IPO to strong debut on EGX

Strong institutional and retail demand signals renewed momentum in Egypt’s IPO market

Last updated:
Gulf News Report
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
EFG Hermes’ advisory role underscores its position as a trusted partner for companies
EFG Hermes’ advisory role underscores its position as a trusted partner for companies
Supplied

Cairo: EFG Hermes, an EFG Holding company and a leading investment bank in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), has successfully concluded its advisory role as Sole Global Coordinator and Bookrunner for Gourmet Egypt.com Foods S.A.E’s initial public offering on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX), marking a key milestone in Egypt’s capital markets revival.

The IPO consisted of a secondary sale of up to 47.6% of Gourmet’s share capital by B Investments Holding S.A.E and key shareholders Jalal, Basem, and Deema Abu Ghazaleh, along with Amgad Sultan. It was structured in two tranches: a private placement for qualified investors and a public tranche for retail subscribers in Egypt.

Strong demand

Investor appetite was exceptionally strong, with the private tranche oversubscribed 12.2 times and the public tranche covered more than 55 times. Participation came from regional and international institutional investors, regional family offices, and strong local institutional and retail demand.

Maged El Ayouti, Co-Head of Investment Banking at EFG Hermes, said: “The successful listing of Gourmet demonstrates the revival of investor appetite for innovative, high-growth businesses in Egypt. After a softer period for IPOs, this debut is an important milestone for the market and sets a positive tone for 2026, as liquidity rises and international investor participation increases.”

Premium retailer

Founded in 2006 and launching retail operations in 2008, Gourmet has become a leading premium grocery retailer in Egypt. Known for its curated product selection, exclusive offerings, and seamless customer experience, the company operates 21 stores across Greater Cairo, Alexandria, El Gouna, and seasonal locations along the North Coast.

Delivery services

Gourmet also operates a strong omnichannel platform, combining physical stores with e-commerce and delivery services. In 2015, it established Gourmet Food Solutions (GFS), a wholly owned manufacturing subsidiary producing exclusive “Produced by Gourmet” products, further strengthening its integrated food retail ecosystem.

EFG Hermes’ advisory role underscores its position as a trusted partner for companies pursuing transformational growth and highlights its ongoing commitment to deepening Egypt’s capital markets through successful IPOs.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Egypt Khufu’s named best restaurant in the Mena region

Egypt Khufu’s named best restaurant in the Mena region

2m read
Mostafa Gad, global head of investment banking and Christopher Laing head of ECM at EFG Hermes

EFG Hermes remains top MENA equity bookrunner

3m read
PM Modi met challenges with pragmatism; pushed reforms to steer India’s growth: Report

Modi-led reforms to steer India’s growth: Report

3m read
Egypt's Mohanad Lasheen, left, chases the ball with Nigeria's Ademola Lookman during the Africa Cup of Nations third place game in Casablanca, Morocco, Saturday, January 17, 2026.

Nigeria clinch bronze after AFCON shoot-out with Egypt

2m read