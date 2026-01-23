By volume, EFG Hermes acted as bookrunner on 12 equity transactions during the year, double the number handled by the second-ranked bank. It also raised more proceeds for clients than any other institution in the region during the period.

“This year marks our commitment to expanding our senior leadership role in MENA, highlighting the trust our clients place in our capabilities and the depth of our relationships,” he said. “We are dedicated to executing impactful transactions that not only drive client success but also contribute to the growth of the region’s capital markets.”

The latest rankings capture a year in which EFG Hermes operated across Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman, Kuwait and Egypt, making it the only bank to execute equity transactions in all five markets during 2025. Its activity spanned initial public offerings, accelerated bookbuilds and a rights issue, reflecting a wider mix of equity solutions at a time when issuers have become more selective about timing and structure.

The investment bank ranked first in the London Stock Exchange Group’s MENA Bookrunner league tables for 2025, marking the second consecutive year it has taken the top spot. The ranking reflects activity across multiple exchanges and equity product types, measured by both total proceeds raised and the number of completed transactions.

The bank also played a central role in opening equity markets in smaller Gulf states. It acted as joint global coordinator on the only IPOs completed in Kuwait and Oman during the year, for Action Energy and Asyad respectively, placing it at the forefront of first-mover listings in markets that have seen limited issuance in recent years.

Several high-profile transactions defined the firm’s year. In Saudi Arabia, EFG Hermes acted as sole financial advisor on the Jamjoom IPO, marking its first time serving in that role in the Kingdom. The deal was seen as a milestone in the firm’s advisory presence in Saudi equity markets.

“We are honored that both government and corporate clients consistently choose EFG Hermes to lead their equity transactions in 2025,” he said. “Our success stems from the combination of our award-winning research team, which covers a broader range of the market than our competitors, and our institutional and family office sales teams, which can reach investors that others cannot.”

