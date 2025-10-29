Saudi Arabia leads MENA IPO surge with eight listings, raising $637 million in Q3

Gregory Hughes, EY-Parthenon MENA IPO Leader, added that Saudi Arabia remains central to the region’s equity market growth. “IPO activity was robust in Q3 2025, with KSA remaining the main driver of regional listings. With lower oil prices, we continue to see economic diversification from non-oil revenues, and the sector focus for KSA listings transitioned from healthcare and mobility in Q2 2025 to real estate, hospitality, construction and retail,” he said. “In Q4 2025, we can look forward to a healthy pipeline, highlighting the region’s position as a hub for capital market activity.”