GCC a leading hub for AI adoption, innovation

Each country is building its own distinct strengths. Saudi Arabia is embedding AI across healthcare, education, mobility and energy through SDAIA, supported by major investments in data capabilities and emerging semiconductor infrastructure. The UAE is positioning itself as a long-term global centre for AI through platforms like Hub71 and major funding commitments such as the MGX Fund, which signal deep and sustained government engagement. Qatar is advancing research through the Qatar Computing Research Institute and focusing on Arabic-language AI to serve a wider regional audience. Bahrain is establishing itself as one of the region’s most startup-friendly environments by introducing an innovation-oriented regulatory sandbox and new AI legislation. Oman, through its National AI Programme, is strengthening digital infrastructure and promoting SME participation to build a more inclusive innovation ecosystem.