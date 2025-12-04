GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Aviation

How will GCC’s new unified aviation authority reshape regional air travel

New UAE-based body to harmonise regulations to become global aviation powerhouse

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
Expatriates can apply through ICP for an entry permit to return to the UAE after staying outside the country for more than 180 days, with exemptions for certain categories.
Expatriates can apply through ICP for an entry permit to return to the UAE after staying outside the country for more than 180 days, with exemptions for certain categories.
Pixabay

Dubai: The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has taken a decisive step toward transforming regional air travel with the launch of the GCC Civil Aviation Authority. Headquartered in the UAE, this new body is a milestone in the bloc's efforts to deepen economic integration, promising real, tangible benefits for passengers and carriers alike.

Announced by GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Al Budaiwi during the 46th GCC Summit in Bahrain, the authority reflects a collective determination by the six Gulf states to create a unified system at a time of booming air traffic and aviation investment. The GCC currently boasts more than 23 international airports and 17 national airlines, underscoring its growing global weight.

What this means for the traveller

The most immediate benefit for the consumer will be simpler, faster travel across the region. Unifying regulations is expected to drive efficiency for airlines, and in the highly competitive GCC market, efficiency usually translates into better options and potentially more competitive fares for passengers.

The move complements other initiatives, such as the pilot phase of the "one-stop" travel system between the UAE and Bahrain, which allows GCC citizens to cross borders without repeating full entry procedures. A harmonized aviation environment is essential for scaling up this type of seamless mobility.

A unified operating manual

A cornerstone of the new authority's mandate is the unification of technical and regulatory standards. Reducing discrepancies between the national systems of carriers like Emirates, Qatar Airways, and Saudia will create a clearer, more predictable operational environment.

One regional aviation expert noted that this alignment will be a boon for Gulf carriers' global competitiveness. Reducing discrepancies between national systems will create a clearer, more predictable operating environment for airlines. Harmonised rules will streamline operational processes, raise safety standards and expand opportunities for technical and operational cooperation among Gulf carriers, improving competitiveness and delivering measurable efficiencies.

This streamlined approach is also expected to bolster the collective bargaining power of GCC carriers when negotiating major deals with global manufacturers and service providers, potentially securing higher-quality fleets and service delivery that benefit the flying public.

The UAE's role in the global hub

With the authority based in the UAE, the nation is positioned as a central driver of this integration. Given the scale of its aviation infrastructure and its long-standing ambition to be a leading global hub, the unified policy alignment will support the long-term expansion of Emirati carriers and improve air-traffic management across the region's busy skies.

While the new framework presents immense opportunity, experts caution that integration must be carefully managed to account for differences in market size and capacity among member states.

The move represents a necessary step in the sector's evolution. The creation of the GCC Civil Aviation Authority represents a major advancement in the sector’s evolution and reflects a maturing regulatory environment that prepares the region for a more integrated and competitive future. The Gulf aviation sector is well positioned to achieve stronger growth, greater stability and a rising presence on the global air-transport map.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More
Related Topics:
Aviation

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

One-stop travel for GCC nationals begins with UAE and Bahrain

UAE, Bahrain trial GCC’s new ‘one-stop’ travel system

1m read
Picture for illustrative purposes: Dubai Airport immigration

Unified GCC visa and new 'one-stop' travel: Key updates

2m read
Expatriates can apply through ICP for an entry permit to return to the UAE after staying outside the country for more than 180 days, with exemptions for certain categories.

GCC 'one-stop' travel soon, UAE-Bahrain route first

2m read
About 58% of respondents expressed optimism about AI's role in the workplace, up nine points from last year.

GCC firms step up AI adoption and training

2m read