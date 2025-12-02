GCC citizens to move between states without repeated entry checks
The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has kicked off a pilot phase of its ‘one-stop’ travel system between the UAE and Bahrain. The initiative aims to allow GCC citizens to move between member states without repeating entry procedures.
Officials say the system will be gradually extended to all GCC states, streamlining regional travel for citizens across the Gulf.
Jasem Mohamed Al Budaiwi, Secretary-General of the GCC, also confirmed progress on the defence front, including five joint military points, an intelligence centre, closer air-force cooperation, and a modernised early-warning network.
On the Schengen visa front, Al Budaiwi noted that GCC nationals’ exemption depends on European authorities, with no timeframe currently set.
