UAE and Bahrain kick off GCC pilot ‘one-stop’ travel system

GCC citizens to move between states without repeated entry checks

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has kicked off a pilot phase of its ‘one-stop’ travel system between the UAE and Bahrain. The initiative aims to allow GCC citizens to move between member states without repeating entry procedures.

Officials say the system will be gradually extended to all GCC states, streamlining regional travel for citizens across the Gulf.

GCC defence updates

Jasem Mohamed Al Budaiwi, Secretary-General of the GCC, also confirmed progress on the defence front, including five joint military points, an intelligence centre, closer air-force cooperation, and a modernised early-warning network.

Visa exemptions remain uncertain

On the Schengen visa front, Al Budaiwi noted that GCC nationals’ exemption depends on European authorities, with no timeframe currently set.

